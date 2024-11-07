PDP, NC Special Status Resolutions are Stark Contrast

The resolution demanding Special Status to Jammu and Kashmir and the restoration of Article 370 and 35A moved by PDP MLA Waheed Para, and the one that NC moved and got passed have a huge difference

Thursday November 7, 2024 2:13 PM , Raqif Makhdoomi

After the gap of six long years, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is filled with life. People are making their way towards the secretariat to seek immediate solution to their problems, while as members of the house, MLAs are doing their job.

The assembly started with ruckus, which continued on the day second. But the reason of ruckus on day one and second remains the same though the people behind changed.

On day one, the house saw ruckus when People’s Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Waheed Para introduced resolution condemning the unilateral and unconstitutional decision to abolish Article 370 and J&K statehood was taken by the union government on 5th of August 2019.

Whole Kashmir was turned into an open air prison and the mainstream leaders including Former Chief Ministers, Ministers, MLAs and MLCs were put under arrest in their homes or in SKICC later in MLA Hostel.

The Communications were blocked for 6 months before being fully restored. The whole world was encountered with COVID-19 and high speed internet was playing a very important role in sending SOS. Kashmir was however dealing with 2G. When the Home Secretary was asked about restoring the high speed internet he with full arrogance said ‘2G is enough for them’.

The ego said it all.

The Kashmiris were promised “Grass Root DEMOCRACY”, but they were struggling for basic democracy to be restored. The elections were held only after Supreme Court put a deadline. The order came while the SC upheld the RE-organization Act 2019.

During the election campaign, National Conference promised the restoration of Article 370 and 35A. But it tried to take a U-turn , which people immediately sensed. But thanks to social media, especially X formally twitter, people reacted strongly opposing the NC U-turn.

To save the face, the National Conference finally brought a resolution to demand the restoration of special Status of Article 370 and also to condemn the unilateral decision taken on 5th of August 2019.

The resolution received opposition from the BJP legislators. Others cutting across the party lines supported it. It was this resolution which led to ruckus on the second day of the ongoing assembly session.

As the resolution passed the House, the BJP MLAs jumped into the well and started shouting slogans. A BJP MLA was clearly heard saying:

“We won’t allow Speaker to run the session unless he tenders apology.”

The ruckus in the House forced the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings.

The resolution moved by PDP MLA Waheed Para, and the one that NC moved and got passed have a huge difference. The resolution of NC is:

“Please give us something.”

While the PDP resolution straightaway calls for the return of Article 370 and 35A.

The NC resolution has made eyebrows rise as it calls for “Dialogue” for the restoration of the Special Status. The resolution lacks the direct language, as it should have had been. It looks more of a face saver against the criticism that they had to face, after Waheed Para introduced the PDP resolution, which was received across all ideologies. Though Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and every other MLA who spoke to media called the resolution a “Media Gimmick”.

This is not true as the business of the House that’s set by the government had nothing about the resolution regarding the abrogation of Article 370. Had the government decided to bring the resolution and then if Waheed Para had brought the resolution out of turn, everybody would have rightly called it a gimmick.

Nonetheless, the resolution was necessary to draw the attention of the Union Government to this very important issue, and it happened. But the resolution appears to be toothless and lacks bold language. It in no way seems to condemn what happened on 5th of August 2019, but is more of a plea to the Government of India.

Omar Abdullah in one of his interviews given within hours after the National Conference was declared the winner of the House, had said:

“Don’t ask me about the roadway of getting back the Article 370. We can’t get it back from those who took it way from us “.

Then, how does “Dialogue” in the resolution makes sense?

Moreover, the points in the NC resolution also contradict the government’s intention. The Point 1 expresses concern about the one sided decision. The second calls for dialogue.

I fail to understand, what purpose will dialogue serve? Are we seeking something that wasn’t there?

We are demanding the position to be restored that has been snatched.

The Point 3 says the restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations. Who will decide the “Unity and Aspirations”?

If the BJP gets to decide these terms then nothing will change. For them, the UT status serves purpose of “Unity and Aspiration”.

Back in 2010, Omar Abdullah in another interview had said:

“I have to go to New Delhi every year and ask them to throw something in the bowl, so that I can see the year off.”

Omar was speaking about the economic cost of shutdowns [Hartal calls].

But his resolution is nothing more than a begging bowl. It is said, “Old habits die hard”. Same is the case with Omar Abdullah. He could have got something bold and categorical but instead he chose to get a begging bowl.

Meanwhile, Amit Malviya, a BJP leader and head of the party’s IT Cell, tweeted the copy of the resolution and appreciated the “language” used. He called it a change of mind. But was quick to delete it.

I guess he was unaware of yet forming alliance with the BJP. Someone possibly reminded him and he deleted his tweet.

Amid all these contradictions, it will be interesting to see how will the Center receive the Resolution.

[The writer, Raqif Makhdoomi is a Law Student and Human Rights Activist. Views are personal.]

