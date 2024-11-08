Can memories process data bypassing CPUs - Israeli researchers say YES

A team of Israeli researchers however has claimed cracking the 'memory wall' problem, making data processing possible in memory bypassing the CPUs

Friday November 8, 2024 3:21 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Tel Aviv: Processing of data in any computer system requires Central Processing Units (CPUs).

A team of Israeli researchers however has claimed cracking the "memory wall" problem, making data processing possible in memory bypassing the CPUs.

In a statement released Thursday, the Israel Institute of Technology said a software package developed by its researchers enables computers to perform processing directly in memory, bypassing the central processing unit (CPU).

“Thus making computing considerably faster”, the institute said.

Traditional computer programs depend on separate hardware for memory operations and processing, with data being transferred from memory to the CPU for computation.

By handling some computations in memory, the approach reduces reliance on the CPU, leading to significant time and energy savings, the institute said.

Digital processing-in-memory

To support in-memory computing, the researchers developed a platform called PyPIM, combining Python programming language with digital processing-in-memory (PIM) technology.

PyPIM uses new instructions that enable operations to be performed directly in memory.

The platform allows developers to write software for PIM computers using familiar programming languages like Python, Xinhua reported.

The researchers also created a simulation tool to help developers estimate performance improvements.

The study demonstrated that using PyPIM for various mathematical and algorithmic tasks resulted in significantly faster processing with minimal code changes.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.