Arab-Islamic Summit urged to take responsibility of Jerusalem

Monday November 11, 2024 11:56 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Illegal settlers regularly storm the sacred Al Aqsa complex, clash with worshippers and incite violence (File image)]

Gaza Strip (Palestine): The Palestinian Resistance Groups have urged the Arab Islamic Summit to take responsibility of Jerusalem, which they said is undergoing a ‘systematic Israeli Judiasation campaign’.

"It is time for the Islamic nations to fulfil their religious and political duties towards the Holy City, which is facing an extensive Judiasation campaign by the Israeli occupying government,” Hamas Political Bureau Member Haroun Nasser al-Din said in a statement.

Jerusalem is currently under the Zionist occupation. Though Masjid Al Aqsa is under the control of Jordan, illegal settlers regularly storm the sacred complex, clash with worshippers and incite violence.

Haroun Nasser al-Din emphasized that Islamic countries “possess the necessary resources to exert pressure on global powers to curb Israel’s occupation and halt its crimes against the Palestinian people and Islamic sanctities.”

He also stressed the importance of “implementing the resolutions from previous Islamic summits,” which rejected any changes to the status of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to Anadolu Agency.

Underlining the escalating attacks by illegal settlers on Al-Aqsa Mosque and demolitions in Jerusalem, particularly in the Silwan neighborhood, he said the Israeli occupation continues to assert full control over the holy city.

Arab Islamic Summit

The statement came ahead of the Joint Arab Islamic Summit 2024 scheduled to be held in Saudi capital Riyadh today i.e. Monday November 11, 2024.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the summit to discuss the Israeli war on Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon exactly a year after the last one failed to deliver.

A year ago, the leaders of Arab and Islamic Countries had met in the Saudi capital more than a month after Israel started bombarding Gaza on October 07, 2023.

The summit last year , had ended with statements condemning the “Israeli aggressions in Gaza and West Bank”, miserably failing to agree on any real action to pressure the Zionist regime in the Occupied Palestine, or its supporter the United States.

As a result, the Israeli occupation forces have massacred more than 43,000 civilians according to the official records whereas close to 300,000 as per unofficial figures, since Oct 7, 2023.

A UN probe the result of which was released three days ago had found more than 70% of those killed in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories are women and children.

