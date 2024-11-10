Joint Arab-Islamic Summit 2024 Monday, a year after last one failed to deliver

Saudi Arabia is hosting a Joint Arab-Islamic Summit on Monday November 11, 2024 to discuss the Israeli war on Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon exactly a year after the last one failed to deliver

Sunday November 10, 2024 10:47 PM , ummid.com News Network

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is hosting a Joint Arab-Islamic Summit on Monday November 11, 2024 to discuss the Israeli war on Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon exactly a year after the last one failed to deliver.

“The escalating violence in the Palestinian and Lebanese territories, including the brutal Israeli aggression, has compelled Arab and Islamic leaders to take urgent action,” a statement released a day before the summit by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“This requires solidarity among Arab and Islamic nations to confront these challenges and mitigate their consequences,” SPA added.

A Foreign Ministry statement released October 30, 2024 had said the planned summit will be a follow-up of a previous summit held in Riyadh on 11 November, 2023, to discuss the Israeli war on Gaza.

A year ago, the leaders of Arab and Islamic Countries had met in the Saudi capital more than a month after Israel started bombarding Gaza on October 07, 2023.

The summit last year , had ended with statements condemning the “Israeli aggressions in Gaza and West Bank”, miserably failing to agree on any real action to pressure the Zionist regime in the Occupied Palestine, or its supporter the United States.

As a result, the Israeli occupation forces have massacred more than 43,000 civilians according to the official records whereas close to 300,000 as per unofficial figures, since Oct 7, 2023.

A UN probe the result of which was released three days ago had found more than 70% of those killed in Gaza and other occupied Palestinian territories are women and children.

The Riyadh Summit last year was a joint meeting of 22-member Arab League and 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The same lot of leaders are expected to attend the 2024 summit.

Amidst this all eyes, especially of the Muslim world, is on these leaders if they will come out with any concrete step to check Israeli aggression called genocide by various world forums and end Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands deemed illegal by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and UN General Assembly .

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.