Nov 10, 2024: Which Planet is Near the Moon Tonight

Stargazers will again have a party time this Sunday November 10, 2024 when Saturn will come closer to Moon forming a conjunction that one can see with naked eyes

Sunday November 10, 2024 9:02 PM , ummid.com News Network

[An AI generated illustration of ringed-planet, Saturn, seen near the Moon.]

Saturn Moon Conjunction: Stargazers will again have a party time this Sunday November 10, 2024 when Saturn will come closer to Moon forming a conjunction that one can see with naked eyes.

The Moon on Nov 10 is 8-day old. Hence, it should be a Quarter Moon while Saturn will be a full circle.

Saturn is the 6th planet from the Sun and the second largest in the Solar System, after Jupiter. Saturn is billed as the most beautiful planet because of a dazzling system of icy rings around it.

"Lunar Occultation"

A "planet conjunction" is formed when one or more planets come closer to each other or moon.

On the other hand, when a planet, or any other celestial object including star or even asteroid, come closer to Moon, this phenomena is also called as “lunar occultation”.

So, this Sunday when we will see Saturn hogging very close to the Moon, the celestial phenomenon is described as “Moon occults Saturn”.

If you miss to watch this astral phenomenon today, no worries as the same can be witnessed on Monday Nov 11, 2024 as well.

When next?

If you still miss it then you have the same phenomenon repeating it next month, and again in January 2025.

"As the Moon makes its monthly orbits around Earth, it will sweep by Saturn’s position around October 14, November 10, December 8, 2024, and January 4, 2025", according to Time and Date.

Saturn stands out among the planets in our solar system because of its rings. But according to a NASA study these rings are disappearing.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.