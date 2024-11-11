‘False, Misleading’: AMU on Reports Claiming Muslim Reservation

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Monday Nov 11, 2024 reiterated that there is no reservation for Muslims or candidates belonging to any other religion

Refuting the reports that there is a quota or reservation for Muslims, the Aligarh Muslim University said the premium institution has “no reservation on religious grounds either in admission or recruitments”.

“The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) gives no reservation to Muslim candidates either in admissions in different courses offered by the university or in the recruitment, as has been reported by some media outlets, after the recent Supreme Court judgement”, Prof Asim Siddiqui, Member Incharge, Public Relations, AMU, said.

Prof Siddiqui further said that the AMU has an internal quota system for the students, passing out from the schools run by the University.

“When these students seek admission in the university they are considered internal for whom 50 percent seats are reserved regardless of their religion or faith, subject to eligibility requirements”, Prof Siddiqui emphasised.

Refuting the reports that appeared in a section of media after the SC judgement over the Minority Character of the university Friday, Prof Siddiqui said:

“Reports about reserving seats for Muslim candidates in AMU are false and misleading.”

The issue of reservation in AMU has been a matter of debate for quite some time and is raised mainly by right wing groups and BJP/RSS supporters.

AMU was founded as the Madrasatul Uloom in 1875 in Aligarh by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and his friends, and evolved into the Mohammedan Anglo Oriental College in 1877.

The College later became AMU in 1920 by an Act of federal Assembly. This Act was passed on the proposal of Muslims who deposited Rs. 30 lakhs with the government as required by the government.

