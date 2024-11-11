'Maulana Azad's real legacy is ....': Ex-NCERT Chief recalls on Azad Day

Monday November 11, 2024 7:12 PM , ummid.com News Network

Hyderabad: Maulana Abul Kalam’s legacy was legacy of freedom which must be not be celebrated but also practiced, Padma Shri Prof. Krishna Kumar, Former Director National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), said on Azad Day Monday November 11, 2024.

“Today if we were to not just lament the loss of contemplative space that university system provide it we must exercise our right to review anything with freedom. This is the real legacy of Maulana Azad, the legacy of freedom”, Prof. Kumar said while delivering the Maulana Azad Memorial Lecture at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

Speaking at the event to commemorate National Education Day, also known as Azad Day, Prof. Kumar talking about the legacy of India’s first Education Minister, said:

“It is not just freedom as a struggle against the foreign rule, it's also a legacy of exercise of freedom in our life.”

National Education Day is an annual observance in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on November 11.

Heaping praise on one of the frontal national leaders of India’s freedom movement, Prof Kumar said:

“He was one of those figures of the Indian freedom struggle who gave the country a vision which no human being could have realized within a lifetime.” "It's a universal vision for humanity and not just change as we normally talk about in the context of great leaders", Prof Kumar said. "Like any other values, Freedom also requires practice. If you don't practice freedom you lose it. That is perhaps the best way to remember Maulana Abul Kalam Azad ", he said.

Delivering the Maulana Azad Memorial Lecture on the topic "Understanding Higher Education and its current Predicament", at MANUU Hyderabad Prof Kumar said:

"Some focus education as a concept or idea and others focus it as a system. As a concept, education carries ideals and values and as system it carries the weight of history and social condition.”

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, MANUU who presided over the lecture in his presidential remarks while narrating the first story of "Panchtantra" said it is very difficult to make friends, and it is possible in higher education and university systems where you come across a number of people belonging to different walks of life, where you understand each other.

"It is crystal clear that higher education is important for every individual as it shapes your persona and education", he said.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar delivered the welcome address and Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, OSD 1 introduced the guest speaker whereas Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, OSD2 convened the programme. Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf Jaisi, Chairperson, Azad Day Celebrations proposed vote of thanks.

Earlier, Mohammed Rasheeduddin, Bureau Chief, the Siasat Urdu Daily and Wajeed Ullah Khan, Senior Journalist, UNI were felicitated with shawl, certificate and the “Sitara-e-Sahafat” Award for 2024, in appreciation of their contributions to journalism.

Further, books of Prof. S. M. Azizuddin Husain and Prof. Imtiaz Hasnain were also released on the occasion.

Later, Azad Day celebrations which started on November 07 concluded with food fest and Mushaira programmes.

