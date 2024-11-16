10 babies charred to death in Jhansi hospital fire

At least 10 new born babies have been burnt to death after fire broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi: At least 10 new born babies have been burnt to death after fire broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The fire in th hospital, one of the largest government hospitals in the state's Bundelkhand region, broke out around 10:45 pm Friday November 16, 2024.

According to Jhansi District Magistrate Avinash Kumar, the fire in the hospital broke out possibly due to an electrical short circuit.

At least 54 children were admitted to the NICU at that moment as officials swung into action and rescued 44 newborns, 16 of them are in critical condition.

Video footages surfaced on social media showed panic-struck patients and their caretakers outside the hospital and several charred medical equipment inside.

Chaos in the hospital

Meanwhile, chaos erupted at the hospital again in the morning Saturday after the parents of the injured children were not allowed to meet them.

Angry relatives are now camping at the hospital in protest after they were stopped from staging a road blockade.

It is also alleged that neither the fire alarm went off nor were the fire extinguishers functional when the fire broke out in the hospital.

It is also said that the oxygen cylinders in the ward had allegedly expired years ago, with an expiry date of 2020 - so were kept as empty props with no practical use.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the parents of each deceased and also ordered a three-tier probe into the incident.

