Muslim bride molested on Delhi-Aligarh train, Police detain groom

A 22-year-old bride, Shaheen (name changed), was molested on Delhi-Aligarh passenger train, but local police detained husband instead of taking action against the molesters

Friday November 15, 2024

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A 22-year-old bride, Shaheen (name changed), was molested on Delhi-Aligarh passenger train, but local police detained husband instead of taking action against the molesters.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when newly-wed Shaheen and her husband were on their way to Aligarh from Delhi.

Talking to media, a profusely crying Shaheen said she was eve teased by a co-passenger. When her husband objected, his friends joined him and one of them, seemingly drunk, tried to molest her.

“When the train reached Aligarh Railway Station, they assaulted my husband using belts. We approach police with a complaint. But the police instead of taking action against the molesters, detained my husband”, Shaheen said.

Shaheen screamed and yelled for help. But, shockingly other co-passengers watch silently and no one came to the couple's help.

The groom was later released after the relatives of the couple - who by the time had reached the station, protested.

The Police later arrested Jitu Sing, a resident of Usmanpur Khandauli in Agra. The other three, including Mahesh, a resident of Singh Kuberpur, are absconding. Two culprits have not been unidentified, according to The Times of India.

Cases of attacks on Muslim passengers on train are on the rise since last few years. In August this year, an elderly Muslim man was beaten by co-passengers on a train near Nashik district of Maharashtra.

In September, a group of Madrasa students travelling in a general coach of a train on its way to Mumbai were beaten by two assailants who were reportedly drunk.

In July 2023 , A Railway Protection Force (RPF) Constable, Chetan Singh had shot dead four people, including an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and three Muslims, inside the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express (12956) near Palghar Railway Station in Mumbai Suburbs.

