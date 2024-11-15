CBSE rejects reports claiming changes in 2025 class 10, 12 exams

CBSE Board Exams 2025: The Central Board of Education (CBSE) Friday November 15, 2024 rejected the reports claiming syllabus cut, increase in internal assessment weightage and open book test from the 2025 board exams for classes 10 and 12.

In an official statement released Friday, the CBSE said it has neither made any changes in the 2025 board exams nor has not announced any such policy decision.

“With reference to the news regarding a 15% syllabus reduction for Class 10 and 12 under the 2025 board examinations by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the conduct of open-book exams in select subjects, which has been published on various online news portals and newspapers, please note that CBSE has not made any changes to its examination system or internal assessment system, nor has any official notification been issued in this regard. Therefore, CBSE refutes the aforementioned news”, the CBSE said in the official statement.

The board also said any minor or major changes in its policy if made are announced through the CBSE official website.

“The Board has not made any such policy decision. Any information regarding policy changes by the Board is issued only through the Board’s official website and circulars,” the CBSE said.

The CBSE rebuttal came after reports attributing to the board's regional officer in Bhopal, Vikas Kumar Agrawal, claimed that the CBSE has decided to reduce the syllabus of classes X and XII by up to 15%.

The reports also claimed Agrawal while addressing “Bridging the Gap” meeting with school principals that the board has decided to increase the weightage of internal assessment to 40%.

Agarwal has also been quoted saying that the CBSE has decided to hold open book test format for some select subjects including English, as per the reports, to encourage critical thinking and application-based learning.

As per the latest notification issued by the CBSE, no such changes have been made.

CBSE 2025 Datesheet

Meanehile, students who have registered for the 2025 board exams are waiting for the time table and date sheet.The board is however yet to release the 10th and 12th date sheet .

The students registering for the 2025 board exams should note that the Class 10 and 12 exams this year will begin on February 15, 2025.

The CBSE had earlier released the schedule and time table of practical exams.

Releasing the exam dates, the CBSE said Practical Exams for Class 10 at all the schools affiliated to CBSE will begin on January 01, 2025 whereas that of Class 12 will start on February 15, 2025.

