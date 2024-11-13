Dara, Yasir, Hamdi: 3 Muslims among 100 most powerful businessmen

Three Muslims - Dara Khosrowshahi, Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Hamdi Ulukaya, have figured in the 2024 Fortune list of 100 most powerful people in business

Wednesday November 13, 2024 11:33 PM , ummid.com News Network

[(L to R) Hamdi Ulukaya, Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Dara Khosrowshahi.]

Fortune 100 most powerful businessmen in the world: Three Muslims - Dara Khosrowshahi, Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Hamdi Ulukaya, have figured in the 2024 Fortune list of 100 most powerful people in business.

The most powerful businessman in the world, as per the Fortune 100 List, is Elon Musk followed by Jensen Huang, Satya Nadella and Warren Buffett.

IT stalwarts Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai and Vinod Khosla have also made to the list besides Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Rupert Murdoch.

India’s Mukesh Ambani is in the list of 100 most powerful businessmen of the world, but surprisingly Gautam Adani is not in the list.

Dara Khosrowshahi [27]

Dara Khosrowshahi, who is on 27th rank in the 2024 Fortune List of Most Powerful Businessmen, is an Iranian-American business executive who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uber, an American multinational transportation company.

"During his seven years as Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi has helped make the ride-hailing and food-delivery service the industry’s leader, outlasting a long list of rivals including Lyft", Fortune said while introducing Dara Khosrowshahi.

"In the process, he’s guided Uber to financial health following years of big spending and the initially devastating impact of the pandemic", the magazine said.

Khosrowshahi, a former CEO of Expedia, hopes to make Uber a “super app” for booking all kinds of travel, not just car rides.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan [45]

Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan is a Saudi businessman who is Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan leads all areas of operation for PIF, one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, with over $925 billion in assets under management this year.

Yasi Al-Rumayyan is also chairman of oil giant Saudi Aramco, the world’s most valuable listed company.

Over the summer of 2024, PIF boosted its stake in English Premier League football club Newcastle United to 85% - Al-Rumayyan is chairman of the club, while the fund continues to own Saudi Pro League clubs, including Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo , the renowned Portuguese footballer, is team captain, Fortune said.

Hamdi Ulukaya [83]

Hamdi Ulukaya is Turkish billionaire businessman, activist, philanthropist of Kurdish ethnicity based in the United States.

Hamdi Ulukaya is the CEO and founder of Chobani - an American food company specializing in strained yogurt. Chobani also owns high-end coffee roastery La Colombe.

Ulukaya grew up in a Kurdish dairy-farming family that raised sheep in Turkey. He migrated to the United States in 1994. Ulukaya grew up in a Kurdish dairy-farming family that raised sheep in Turkey.

Ulukaya is also one of the business world’s most impactful philanthropists. Chobani has been a pioneer in hiring refugees. The nonprofit Tent Partnership, which Ulukaya founded in 2016, now works with 400 companies nationwide to do the same, according to Fortune.

