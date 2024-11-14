IBM unpacks most advanced Quantum computers to date

Tech major IBM Wednesday Nov 13, 2024 unpacked ‘IBM Quantum Heron’, the company's most performant quantum processor to date

Thursday November 14, 2024 3:53 PM , ummid.com News Network

Yorktown Heights (New York): Tech major IBM Wednesday Nov 13, 2024 unpacked ‘IBM Quantum Heron’, the company's most performant quantum processor to date.

Announcing the launch of the new machine at IBM Quantum Developer Conference, the tech major said IBM Quantum Heron can leverage Qiskit to accurately run certain classes of quantum circuits with up to 5,000 two-qubit gate operations.

"IBM Quantum Heron, the company's most performant quantum processor to-date and available in IBM's global quantum data centers, can now leverage Qiskit to accurately run certain classes of quantum circuits with up to 5,000 two-qubit gate operations", IBM said. "Users can now use these capabilities to expand explorations in how quantum computers can tackle scientific problems across materials, chemistry, life sciences, high-energy physics, and more", the tech giant said.

The combined improvements across IBM Heron and Qiskit can execute certain mirrored kicked Ising quantum circuits of up to 5,000 gates, which is nearly twice the number of gates accurately run in IBM's 2023 demonstration of quantum utility.

"This work further extends the performance of IBM's quantum computers beyond the capabilities of brute-force classical simulation methods", the IBM said.

The 2023 utility experiment, published in Nature, demonstrated the speed results in terms of time to process, per data point, which totaled 112 hours.

The same experiment, using the same data points, was run on the latest IBM Heron processor and can be completed in 2.2 hours, which is 50 times faster.

IBM has further evolved Qiskit into the world's most performant quantum software to allow developers to more easily build complex quantum circuits with stability, accuracy, and speed.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.