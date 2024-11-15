CLAT 2025 Admit Card released on consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) has released on its official website ‘consortiumofnlus.ac.in’ the admit card and hall ticket of the candidates who have registered for CLAT (Common Law Admission Test) 2025

Friday November 15, 2024

As per the CLAT exam schedule released by Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) on its website, Common Law Admission Test 2025 will be held on December 01, 2024.

All registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website "consortiumofnlus.ac.in" using the steps and direct link given below.

"Steps to download CLAT 2025"

Click here to go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Click on “CLAT 2025” on top right corner of the home page Log-in using your mobile number and password Click on the given link to download the admit card.

Candidates should take printout of the downloaded CLAT Admit Card to produce it at the time of the exam, the Consortium has advised.

Candidates are also advised to check their name, photo and other details are correctly printed on the admit card. In case of any error they should immediately the Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR).

CLAT Admission Procedure

The admission to UG and PG programmes in participating universities under "CLAT 2025" shall be completed through centralised online counselling conducted by the CLAT Consortium Office.

The basis of allotment of seats shall be 'merit-cum-preference', i.e., the CLAT Rank, the order of preference given by the candidate in the CLAT application form and the category/categories selected by the candidate in the online application form and the number of seats and their division/break-up as available in each of the participating NLU.

Online counselling will start after the declaration of "CLAT 2025 result".

General Instructions

The CLAT 2025 examination will be held in OFFLINE mode

The applications have to be submitted ONLINE only from consortiumofnlus.ac.in website.

The date of examination is scheduled on December 01, 2024 from 2 PM to 4 PM. (Subject to revision in case of necessity)

Indian Nationals/NRIs/PIO/OCI seeking admission in either of the UG programmes shall appear in CLAT 2025.

Foreign Nationals need not appear for the test

For any information relating to the 22 NLUs, the candidate may refer to the e-brochure of the respective Institutions available in the Consortium website.

For NRI/NRI Sponsored/Foreign National seats, the applicants are advised to refer to the e-brochures as well as the websites of the respective NLUs for more details.

All NRI Category candidates have to appear for the CLAT 2025 examination for those NLUs where such category is admitted through CLAT 2025 rankings and not admitted directly by the concerned Universities.

"Please note that for admission in these categories, you will need to apply directly to the concerned NLU in addition to appearing for the CLAT exam. Please refer to the NLU website for more information", the Consortium said.

"Information regarding the details of intake, reservation policies and the courses offered along with the fee structures of various participating National Law Universities is available in the Information Brochure which can be accessed from the official website of CLAT and also from the websites of the participating NLUs." "The candidates are, therefore, advised to thoroughly go through the rules, policies and the fee structure of the participating NLUs before filling in the application form for UG courses, and also for the NRI and Foreign National seats", the Consortium said.

"Information provided in the e-Brochure regarding the intake, reservation policy, fee, courses offered and the subjects taught at various levels including the areas of specialization, etc., has been specified very briefly. For detailed information regarding the same, the candidates may refer to the information available at the websites of the participating NLUs", it added.

"CLAT Exam Pattern"

The Undergraduate (“UG”) CLAT 2025, for admissions to the Undergraduate courses that commence in the Academic Year 2025-2026 at the participating National Law Universities shall comprise 120 (One hundred and Twenty) questions instead of 150 (One hundred and Fifty) questions as in previous years.

"Candidates will have 2 (Two) hours to complete the test, as in previous years."

The 120 questions will continue to be organised into five sections, that is, English Language, Current Affairs Including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

"There shall be no change in the syllabus and number of questions for the Postgraduate CLAT 2025."

The Consortium of NLUs shall make every effort to assist candidates in preparing for CLAT 2025, and extend any support it can to make CLAT 2025 a student-friendly and accessible examination.

The Consortium aspires to facilitate better coordination amongst National Law Schools to achieve highest standards of legal education in the country. Twenty-One National Law Universities have joined the Consortium as founder members.

Candidates are advised to visit "CLAT 2025 website" regularly for updates. The allotment of seats and the offer for admission under CLAT 2025 shall be provisional and shall not create any right of admission in favour of a candidate.

