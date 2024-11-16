IIT Roorkee releases new paper combinations for GATE 2025

IIT Roorkee, the examination conducting authority for this year’s Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025), has published new two paper combinations

Saturday November 16, 2024 2:40 PM , ummid.com News Network

GATE 2025 Paper Combination: IIT Roorkee, the examination conducting authority for this year’s Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2025), has published new two paper combinations.

These are in addition to the two-paper combinations that were available in the regular and extended application windows, IIT Roorkee said.

"GATE 2025 New Paper Combinations"

The candidates who have registered for GATE 2025 have been asked to go through the new paper combinations available on GATE official website and chose one before November 20, 2024.

“The new two-paper combinations are available during 14-20 November, 2024 for candidates who have already registered”, IIT Roorkee said.

“Candidates who had taken only one paper previously could now add a second paper from the new two paper combinations”, it said.

For the new paper combination, candidates are required to pay the fees as per the designated structure.

“This is available at a regular fee with no penalty”, IIT Roorkee said.

IIT Roorkee also said that the candidates who had earlier taken two papers can also change before Nov 20 as per the new two paper combinations.

“Those who had already taken two papers could now change their second paper only. Those who wanted to add second paper from existing two paper combinations provided in could add the new paper at a regular fee with penalty”, IIT Roorkee said.

GATE 2025 Date

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national examination conducted jointly by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee on behalf of National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

The exam is held once every year, and this year it will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025.

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.

The test papers will be in English. Candidates opting to appear in TWO test papers must have a primary choice of test paper. The second test paper must be chosen from the allowed combinations as published on GATE website.

"Combinations other than the listed ones are NOT allowed in the initial (Regular and Extended) windows of registration. We may open up additional two-paper combinations at a later date, which will be notified on the GATE 2025 website. This is subject to the availability of infrastructure and scheduling feasibility", IIT Roorkee said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.