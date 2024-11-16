Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2025: How and Where to Apply

Online Registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2025 has started through its official website "rahmanimission.info"

Saturday November 16, 2024 7:27 PM , ummid.com News Network

Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2025: Rahmani Program of Excellence run under Rahmani Mission has started online registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2025 through its official website rahmanimission.info.

"Online registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test for the duration 2025-26 has started", the Rahmani Mission said.

Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2025 Date

The mission also said that the last date of application for the candidates from Uttar Pradesh is December 10, 2024 whereas the last date of application for other states has not been confirmed yet.

"For students living in Uttar Pradesh, the last date for registration is Dec 10, 2024 whereas the offline exam date is December 29, 2024 ", the mission said.

"For others, the offline exam date and the last date for registration is to be determined", it added.

Direct link to apply for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2025

Click here to go to the official website: rahmanimission.info. Click on the link marked as "Rahmani 30 Student Form 2025" under the "Navigation" section on the left sidebar of the Home Page. Read the Important Information carefully and fill the form. Click on "Complete Registration" after filling the form.

"The application form available on the website is for both resident as well as non resident Indians (NRIs)", the mission said.

Candidates should note that Rahmani 30 Test 2025 will be held in offline mode. But, for candidates in other states the mode of exam has not been yet decided.

The online form available on Rahmani 30 website is same for both resident and non resident Indians i.e. NRI candidates.

Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2025 Syllabus

The entrance test for the year 2025 will be held in offline mode. It will be based on the combined syllabus of CBSE, CISCE and state boards.

"The Rahmani 30 entrance test is based on the minimum common syllabus between CBSE, CICSE, and the State Boards, and covers subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, English Language, and general principles of Islam", Rahmani Mission said.

"The test will also feature questions from mental math and aptitude. Students will be required to attempt all subjects. Note that the application is open only for those who are going to complete 10th class in 2025. Selected students will prepare for highly coveted national examinations such as CA, CS, CLAT, JEE, NDA, NEET", it said.

Rahmani 30 Eligibility

Students enrolled in class 7th, 8th & 10th during the 2024-25 session, who are applying for admission to Class 8th, 9th or 11th are eligible to apply for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2025-26.

Candidates who are residing outside India should note that Rahmani 30 application form available on the website is same for NRIs and Indians residing in the country both.

Rahmani Mission provides free coaching and preparation for the Engineering (JEE Main and JEE Advanced), Medical (NEET), Commerce (CA/CS), Law (CLAT), Defence (NDA), CA Foundation (ICAI) and Institutes of National Importance (INI) free of cost or on nominal charges for students from economically weaker background.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.