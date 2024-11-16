'Why are people learning Chinese': Beijing Conference Deliberates

Beijing: A 3-day conference in China which opened Friday and run till Sunday Nov 17, 2024 is discussing the role of languages in connecting different cultures and why people around the world are learning Chinese.

The “2024 World Chinese Language Conference” themed “Interconnection, Integration, Inheritance, Innovation” is being held at China National Convention Center in the Chinese capital, Beijing.

The objectives of the conference is to promote the sustained and vigorous development of international Chinese language education, support relevant countries and regions in carrying out Chinese language teaching and deepen exchange and mutual learning among different cultures.

The conference has brought together over 2,000 participants from more than 160 countries and regions, with many stressing the importance of language education in connecting the difference cultures and saying they highly value the role that Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) has played in the cultural exchanges.

During the conference, an exhibition titled with "Extraordinary 20 Years: Exhibition of Educational Achievements by Confucius Institute at its 20th Anniversary" has also opened to the public. 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of the Confucius Institute worldwide.

According to the organisers, as many as 499 Confucius Institutes and 764 Confucius classrooms have been set up in 161 countries and regions to help cultivate more than 20 million students of all kinds to learn Chinese language and 85 countries have incorporated Chinese language into their national education system.

“Most important public cultural product”

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a letter to the organisers hailed the objectives of the conference.

In his letter Xi said the Chinese language, which encapsulates the millennia-old wisdom of the Chinese civilization, is an important public cultural product that China has contributed to the world.

“China's responsibility as the native-language country is to support and facilitate the international community in conducting Chinese language education”, Xi said.

China, Saudi deal on promotion of Chines language

In 2023, China and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement to enhance cooperation in Chinese language education.

Following this agreement, Saudi education authorities incorporated Chinese language education into the curriculum of primary and secondary schools.

As per the agreement reached between the two countries, 200 Chinese language teachers will go to Saudi Arabia this year to teach.

The first batch of 175 teachers have already been in place and it is expected that by the end of 2030, this number will reach 800.

By then, 350 outstanding Saudi teachers will have trained more than 600,000 local Chinese language talents.

Recalling this, Hassan Muhsan A Khormi, Deputy Minister of Education, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in his speech at the conference said that Saudi Arabia and China have had close cooperation and achieved fruitful results in language education, according to Global Times.

Highlighting the interest about the Chinese language in Uzbekistan, Gulchekhra Rikhsieva, rector of Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, while talking to the Global Times said that over the past two decades, more than 10,000 students of the university have gained Chinese language skills from their programs.

"These students have found more job opportunities in various fields in economy, politics and philosophy for bilateral cooperation," she said.

Aliaa Hisham Mohammed Ali Hoshaa from Egypt, holding a stack of brochures from various Chinese universities, told the Global Times that after studying Chinese language at Cairo University, she hopes to apply for graduate studies in North China's Tianjin Municipality, to join her boyfriend who is currently studying in Tianjin.

"In Egypt, learning Chinese has become more popular. When people find out that I can speak Chinese, they become envious," she said, adding learning this language has also helped her find a job at Nile TV.

From words to world

Directors from various Confucius Institutes underscored the pivotal role of languages in fostering global understanding and cultural exchange at the World Chinese Language Conference.

Luis Antonio Paulino, director of Confucius Institute at Sao Paulo State University, told the Global Times on Friday that the spirit that presides over the 2024 World Chinese Language Conference is the spirit of the GCI.

"Mutual knowledge of language and culture is the basis for strengthening interpersonal relationships, eliminating prejudices and increasing tolerance and respect for other beliefs and ways of life, which in turn is the basis for building a global civilization as proposed by President Xi Jinping," he said.

Maribel Temoche Cortez, local director of Confucius Institute of Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, told the Global Times that it is of significance in fostering intercultural understanding and diversity among youth, highlighting the language education in bridging cultural gaps.

"Our goal is to cultivate global citizens who will not only understand the world better but also respect its diversity and become more comprehensive in their understanding of the differences in the world," she said.

Patricio Hernan Conejero Ortiz, director of the Confucius Institute of the University of Buenos Aires, said that he has observed a growing trend of students choosing to learn Chinese in Latin America, attributing its benefits to both professional opportunities and academic enrichment, as language skills spark curiosity about Chinese society, economy, and culture.

"Mutual learning must start from the language cooperation ... Improving our language skills is one of the best and powerful ways that we have to start understanding and knowing each other," he said.

