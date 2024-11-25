ICSE 10th 2025 Time Table Out, Read Here

ICSE Class X 2025 exams will begin on Tuesday February 18, 2025 with English Paper I as the first paper

Monday November 25, 2024 9:20 PM , ummid.com News Network

ICSE 10th Time Table 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the time table or date sheet for ICSE - Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, Class X Examination 2025, on its official website cisce.org.

According to the 2025 Time Table released by the CICSE, the ICSE Class X exams will begin on Tuesday February 18, 2025 with English Paper I as the first paper.

The exam will begin at 11:00 am. The duration of the exam will be of 02 hours.

ICSE 2025 Mathematics Paper

The all-important Mathematics paper for the duration of two and half hours will be held on Tuesday March 04, 2025. It will also begin at 11:00 in the morning but will have a duration of two and half hours.

The ICSE 2025 exam will end on Thursday March 27, 2025 when the exam of last paper of Environment Science (Group II Elective) will be held.

Special Note

In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper. The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11:00 a.m.

The CISCE has also released the date sheet of time table ISC 12th exams 2025 that will begin on February 13 end on April 05, 2025.

The CISCE has not confirmed the date and time of ISC 12th and ICSE 10th result. It will however most likely declare the results in May.

ICSE Class 10 2025 Time Table: Download PDF

ICSE, ISC Results 2024

The ICSE Class 10 exam last year was held from February 21, 2024 to April 03, 2024. A total of 2,43,617 students had appeared for the CISCE 10th Exam in 2024. Out of them, 2,42,328 passed the Class 10 board exam registering a pass percentage of 99.47% .

The ISC 2024 exam was also held from February 21, 2024 to April 03, 2024. A total of 99,901 students had appeared for the CISCE 12th Exam in 2024. Out of them, 98,088 passed the Class 12 board exam last year, registering a pass percentage of 98.19% .

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.