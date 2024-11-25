ISC 12th 2025 Time Table Released, Get PDF Here

ISC Class XII 2025 exams will begin on Thursday February 13, 2025 with Environment Science as the first paper

Monday November 25, 2024 9:16 PM , ummid.com News Network

ISC 12th Time Table 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has published the time table or date sheet for ISC - Indian School Certificate, Class XII Examination 2025, on its official website cisce.org.

According to the 2025 Time Table released by the CICSE, the ISC Class XII exams will begin on Thursday February 13, 2025 with Environment Science as the first paper. The exam will begin at 02:00 pm. The duration of the exam will be of 03 hours.

English Paper 1 which is normally the first paper will be held this year on the second day of the exam i.e. on February 14, 2025.

ISC 2025 Mathematics Paper

The all-important Mathematics paper for the duration of two and half hours will be held on Monday March 03, 2025. It will begin at 02:00 pm in the afternoon session and have a duration of three hours.

The ISC 2025 exam will end on Wednesday April 05, 2025 when the exam of the last paper of Art Paper 5 will be held.

Special Note

In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper. The Question Papers for the examinations scheduled to begin at 9:00 A.M will be distributed to the candidates at 8:45 A.M. The Question Papers for examinations scheduled to begin at 2:00 P.M. will be distributed to the candidates at 1:45 P.M.

The CISCE has also released the date and sheet of time table ICSE 10th exams 2025 that will begin on February 18 and end on March 27, 2025.

The CISCE has not confirmed the date and time of ISC 12th and ICSE 10th result. It will however most likely declare the results in May.

ISC Class 12 2025 Time Table: Download PDF

ICSE, ISC Results 2024

The ICSE Class 10 exam last year was held from February 21, 2024 to April 03, 2024. A total of 2,43,617 students had appeared for the CISCE 10th Exam in 2024. Out of them, 2,42,328 passed the Class 10 board exam registering a pass percentage of 99.47% .

The ISC 2024 exam was also held from February 21, 2024 to April 03, 2024. A total of 99,901 students had appeared for the CISCE 12th Exam in 2024. Out of them, 98,088 passed the Class 12 board exam last year, registering a pass percentage of 98.19% .

