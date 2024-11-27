Safety of Minorities: India, Bangladesh trade charges against each other

India and Bangladesh are trading charges against each other over the safety of minorities in the two countries

Thursday November 28, 2024 0:32 AM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi/Dhaka: India and Bangladesh are trading charges against each other over the safety of minorities in the two countries.

India on Tuesday expressed “deep concern” over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari - a monk associated with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Dhaka.

Chinmoy Krishna Das is facing sedition charges. He has been charged with sedition following allegations of disrespecting the national flag of Bangladesh in a rally in Chittagong's New Market area where ISKCON flags were raised over and above the national flag, according to local media reports.

Following the ISKCON monk’s arrest, India expressed concerns, and urged Bangladesh to ensure safety and security of Hindus in Bangladesh.

“We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh”, Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples”, the ministry said.

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das”, the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

“We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression”, the ministry said.

“Unwarranted interference”

Terming Indian Foreign Ministry’s statement on the ISKCON monk’s arrest “unwarranted interference”, Bangladesh asked India to ensure safety of the minorities in the country.

“We believe such statements amount to unwarranted interference. It appears that India is trying to escalate the situation. India should focus on ensuring the safety and rights of its own minority communities”, Information and Broadcasting Adviser Nahid Islam, said.

“We urge India to act responsibly and not subscribe to the false propaganda of the Awami League”, he added.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry had said “India’s unsubstantiated statement” misrepresented the incident, and also went against the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighboring countries.

Relation between India and Bangladesh is tense ever since Sheikh Hasina was dislodged from power following mass protests led by the students’ organisations.

Sheikh Hasina is currently staying in India.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.