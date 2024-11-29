Jamiat Ulama announces 5L aid for Sambhal victims’ families

The Jamiat Ulama i Hind has announced INR 5 Lakh each to the families of the deceased killed during the protest over survey of Sambhal Jama Masjid

Friday November 29, 2024 12:15 PM , ummid.com News Network

[President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Asa’d Madani and other members of the organisation in a meeting in Rajabpur, Amroha Thursday Nov 28, 2024.]

New Delhi: The Jamiat Ulama i Hind has announced INR 5 Lakh each to the families of the deceased killed during the protest over survey of Sambhal Jama Masjid.

Jamiat Ulama i Hind said the four Muslims were killed on Sunday Nov 24, 2024 when Uttar Pradesh Police personnel resorted to firing.

Videos surfaced after the incident showed UP Policemen indiscriminately firing several rounds – using guns and revolver.

The Uttar Pradesh District Magistrate however said the Muslim youths were not killed in Police firing.

The UP Police has also filed FIRs against around 800 persons, including Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rehman Barq. Based on the FIRs, the Police has arrested a number of Muslims.

“The recent police brutality in Sambhal has shocked the conscience of the Nation”, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Asa’d Madani, said while addressing an emergency meeting in Rajabpur, Amroha.

“Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind strongly condemns this inhumane act and vows to seek justice for the victims and secure the release of innocent detainees”, he said while assuring unwavering support to the victims and their families.

He said to ensure swift and coordinated action, a relief committee has been constituted, comprising representatives from the districts of Sambhal, Amroha, and Moradabad.

The committee will be led by Hafiz Muhammad Shahid, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Sambhal.

“Additionally, a legal committee will be formed to provide robust legal assistance to the victims and detainees”, Maulana Madani said.

'Injured shackled'

Earlier in the day on Thursday, a delegation led by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind General Secretary Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi visited the TMU Hospital and met with the families of injured victims. To its shock, the Jamiat delegation found the injured shackled.

The Jamiat criticized the Police for the inhumane treatment of the injured, and the shackling of the injured individuals.

The Jamiat also alleged that the police were coercing detainees to alter their statements, an act the Jamiat termed as unlawful and unjust.

Jamiat demands 50L compensation

Earlier, the Jamiat Ulama i Hind, had demanded INR 50 lakh compensation from the government for the Muslim youths killed in Sambhal in Police firing.

A delegation of Jamiat i Ulama, which held meetings with senior police officials, including District Collector, Superintendent of Police and SDM on November 25, 2024, protested the use of excessive force and the arbitrary arrests of innocent individuals.

The Jamiat also demanded fair and impartial judicial inquiry into the incident, immediate suspension and strict action against police officers responsible for murders of citizens, and arrest of Vishnu Jain for his role in inciting violence.

Sambhal Jama Masjid Survey

Sambhal has been tense since the last week (November 19, 2024) a session court ordered a survey of the Jama Masjid in response to a petition claiming that the ancient place of worship was built during Mughal era (1526) after demolishing a temple.

Ironically, the petition was filed on November 19 and the court passed the order to make a survey on the same day. The session judge appointed an "Advocate Commissioner" and directed him to carry out an initial survey at the mosque, which was done the same day and asked him to submit a report by November 29, 2024.



Clashes between the protesters and security forces took places between the second round of the survey of the ancient masjid Sunday November 24, 2024.

Purported video footages surfaced after the violence showed security forces resorting to firing. Eyewitnesses also claimed the Muslims were killed in Police firing.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh Rahul Gandhi said the BJP government is directly responsible for the deaths of Muslim youths in Sambhal.

