SC halts Trial Court’s Survey of Sambhal Jama Masjid

The Supreme Court of India Friday November 29, 2024 paused the Trial Court’s order to conduct the survey of Sambhal Jama Masjid

Friday November 29, 2024 3:27 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Sambhal Jama Masjid today during the Friday afternoon prayers.]

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India Friday November 29, 2024 paused the Trial Court’s order to conduct the survey of Sambhal Jama Masjid.

The SC bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar also asked the Jama Masjid trustees to move to the Allahabad High Court.

Pending an order by the Allahabad High Court, the Supreme Court asked the Trial Court to put on hold its proceedings on the survey of the historic mosque in Sambhal.

The SC bench also directed that the report of the Advocate Commissioner, who conducted the survey, should be kept in a sealed cover and should not be opened till further order.

Sambhal Jama Masjid Survey

Sambhal has been tense since the last week (November 19, 2024) a session court ordered a survey of the Jama Masjid in response to a petition claiming that the ancient place of worship was built during Mughal era (1526) after demolishing a temple.

Ironically, the petition was filed on November 19 and the court passed the order to make a survey on the same day. The session judge appointed an "Advocate Commissioner" and directed him to carry out an initial survey at the mosque, which was done the same day and asked him to submit a report by November 29, 2024.



Clashes between the protesters and security forces took places between the second round of the survey of the ancient masjid Sunday November 24, 2024.

Purported video footages surfaced after the violence showed security forces resorting to firing. Eyewitnesses also claimed the Muslims were killed in Police firing.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh Rahul Gandhi said the BJP government is directly responsible for the deaths of Muslim youths in Sambhal.

