America: A Victim of Israeli Expansionism

Israel’s influence over U.S. politics has placed America in a paradoxical position, making it both complicit in and a victim of Israeli expansionism

Monday October 7, 2024 10:15 AM , Hassanal Noor Rashid

Israel’s continuous aggression towards the Palestinian people has reached unprecedented levels, with atrocities inflicted upon innocent lives. The ceaseless and wilful brutality of the ongoing violence has drawn global condemnation, even from some of Israel’s staunchest allies. The United States, in particular, is experiencing internal divisions between those who support Israel due to historical-political ties and those questioning the status quo, as it increasingly damages America’s international reputation.

Under the leadership of Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel appears indifferent as the military machine persists, seemingly intent on erasing Palestinians both from history and future. Cloaked in the rhetoric of self-defense, this brutality has devastated the Palestinian population, with over 40,000 casualties reported, many of them women and children.

While some continue to back Israel as a matter of longstanding policy, many others are finding it difficult to reconcile this stance with growing social and ethical pressures. The pro-Israel lobby has ramped up its efforts to defend the state, but Israel has found itself increasingly on the defensive, resorting to draconian measures to maintain a semblance of moral legitimacy. The “most moral army in the world” now faces dwindling moral credibility.

The assassination of Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, on 27th September 2024, highlights the Israeli state’s disregard for de-escalation or peace. This reckless behavior is nothing new, rooted in Israel’s violent history, emboldened by its role as a U.S. proxy in counterbalancing perceived threats from nations like Iran.

However, recent events reveal that the U.S. may no longer hold significant sway over Israel’s actions. The erosion of American hegemony is starkly apparent, with Israel’s recklessness galvanizing calls for accountability. The moral and political decay of U.S. authority has left it subservient to the whims of Israeli leadership. In a telling display, U.S. political elites, with few exceptions, applauded Netanyahu during his July 2024 address to Congress, knowing full well that American interests are being overshadowed by Israeli dominance.

Israel’s influence over U.S. politics has placed America in a paradoxical position, making it both complicit in and a victim of Israeli expansionism. The collapse of U.S. hegemony is, in part, a result of its own creation. Israel’s actions expose the decline of American power, now subordinated to warmongers.

As history unfolds, Israel finds itself increasingly isolated. Its actions, devoid of moral justification, have alienated even its most dedicated supporters. The international community has made it clear that it does not condone Israel’s brutality. For the U.S. to maintain its global dominance, it cannot afford to let Israel’s actions continue unchecked.

Israel, realizing its dwindling control and eroding alliances, is doubling down on its campaign, seemingly hoping that a swift and brutal campaign against Palestinians and its adversaries will restore its position. Yet, this desperate push for control only underscores the moral bankruptcy at the heart of its state, rooted in the unjust partition of land following the Balfour Declaration.

Ironically, those advocating for justice and the end of apartheid in Palestine may find common cause with those seeking to preserve U.S. dominance, both needing Israel to be held accountable.

Only time will tell now how history will play out, but one thing is certain. In the case of Israel and the U.S, it seems that the tail is wagging the dog.

[The writer, Hassanal Noor Rashid, is Director of Programmes, International Movement for a Just World. Via JUST Commentary Malaysia.]

