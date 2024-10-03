Israel bans UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Thursday October 3, 2024

In another move insulting to the United Nations, the far right and extremist Zionist Regime of Israel banned the entry of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling him ‘persona non grata’.

In a post on social media platform X, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the decision has been taken as the United Nations failed to “condemn Iran’s recent missile attack on Israel.”

“Today, I have banned UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres from entering Israel. Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil”, Katz wrote.

Israel has a history of mocking and insulting the United Nations and its chief which has further intensified after the ongoing war in the Middle East, specifically in occupied Palestinian lands, including Gaza and West Bank, and Lebanon.

In the same post, the Israeli Foreign Minister also spewed venom against the UN Secretary General for not following its line and supporting the far right regime's fabricated claims vis-a-vis the Palestinian Resistance Fighters engaged in a war to free their lands from occupation deemed illegal by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the United Nations.

“Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without António Guterres”, the Israeli Foreign Minister said.

The latest Israeli action against the UN chief came amidst the Iranian missile attack on Tel Aviv . Iran Tuesday fired a barrage of supersonic missiles targeting military targets in Israel in retaliation of the assassination of Hamas Chief Ismael Haniyeh, Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, one of its top military commanders, and massacre of civilians in occupied Palestinian lands and Lebanon.

