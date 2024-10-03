Iranian missiles meters away from Dubai bound British Airways plane - Watch video

A deadly air-crash was averted Tuesday October 01, 2024 when Iran fired a barrage of supersonic missiles on Israel in retaliation of the Zionist regime’s aggression in the region

Thursday October 3, 2024 1:05 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Iranian missiles on their way to Israel as captured by the pilot of the British Airways. (Video grab)]

A deadly air-crash was averted Tuesday October 01, 2024 when Iran fired a barrage of supersonic missiles on Israel in retaliation of the Zionist regime’s aggression in the region.

The Iranian missiles on their way to Iranian capital Tel Aviv passed close by Dubai-bound British Airways plane.

A video clip filmed by the pilot of the Dubai-bound flight showed a volley of ballistic missiles rising into the night sky on their way to Israel.

Thankfully, no harm was done to the plane and it safely passed through to its destined location.

Watch video

Meanwhile, many planes already in the air were diverted to Cyprus and Egypt.

Also on Tuesday, airlines scrambled to divert their flights from the skies over the Middle East as the Iranian missiles started flying without warning around 7:30 p.m. local time.

Iranian missile attack on Israel

Iran on Tuesday fired a barrage of ballistic missiles on Israel hitting Mossad Headquarters and other military targets in Tel Aviv.

The Iranian missile attack on Israel came in retaliation of the brutal assassination and targeted killings of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas Chief Ismael Haniyeh and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

The IRGC in a statement soon after the missile attack began said its Aerospace Force launched dozens of ballistic missiles targeting key military and intelligence bases in the heart of the occupied territories.

The Iranian military sources also claimed destroying 5th generation F-35 fighter jets, C-130J transport planes, and radar systems in Nevatim and Hatzerim air bases.

The Israeli Occupation Forces initially said most of the Iranian missiles were intercepted by its air defence systems, Iron Dome and Arrow. It however later updated its statement confirming "some damages" to the Israeli airbases.

All of the missile impacts in the airbases were deemed by the military as “ineffective,” meaning that no harm was caused to the continuous operations of the IAF, the Israeli military said.

The Israeli military further said the Israeli airforce was readying for a response against Iran, as per the political echelon’s instructions, according to The Times of Israel.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.