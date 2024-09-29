Retired AMU Prof donates Rs 50L to create Endowment Fund

Dr Suhail Sabir, a retired Professor from the Department of Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has donated Rupees 50 lakh to establish an Endowment Fund at the university

Sunday September 29, 2024 9:59 PM , Syed Ali Mujtaba

Aligarh: Dr Suhail Sabir, a retired Professor from the Department of Chemistry, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has donated Rupees 50 lakh to establish an Endowment Fund at the university.

This is one of the highest single donations made by an individual from the teaching community from his/her funds to the university, a press release from the PRO of the university said.

Prof. Suhail Sabir has been a guiding force in promoting education and uplifting the student community through his teaching career till his retirement in 2023.

His contribution to his alma mater is an example of the transformative power of education in shaping the future of students.

"The income generated from Prof. Suhail Sabir’s Endowment will be utilized to provide scholarships to deserving students through an open, interview-based selection process, helping students realize their academic aspirations and lifting the needy in the community." the press release said.

With such a generous gesture, Prof. Suhail Sabir truly embodies the spirit of giving back to the university what he has achieved after studying and teaching at India's prestigious Aligarh Muslim University.

Such acts of generosity signify that the true greatness lies in the willingness to give back to the institution, and what it has given to him. His generosity encourages alumni and well-wishers of the AMU to follow in his footsteps and support the alma mater in more meaningful ways.

Prof. Suhail Sabir is a role model in philanthropy and community service. His contribution will set a new benchmark for alumni engagement and support for the AMU student community.

Prof. Suhail Sabir deserves these lines of Shakespeare in praise of his philanthropy.

“His life was gentle; and the elements

So mixed in him, that Nature might stand up

And say to all the world, THIS WAS A MAN!”

― William Shakespeare, Julius Caesar

[The writer, Dr Syed Ali Mujtaba, is a Journalist based in Chennai. Currently, he is a Professor at Dr. MGR University, Chennai. He has taken undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from AMU Aligarh. He lived in room no 16 Nasrullah hostel, VM Hall from 1978 to 1984. He represented the AMU senior football team from 1978 to 1982. Syed Mujtaba can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com.]

