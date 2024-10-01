Iran’s Intelligence Services Chief was Mossad agent: Ex-Iranian President

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad claimed the head of Iran’s intelligence services responsible for countering Israeli agents was himself Mossad agent

Tuesday October 1, 2024 9:11 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

In a shocking revelation, former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad claimed the head of Iran’s intelligence services responsible for countering Israeli agents was himself Mossad agent.

In an interview with CNN Turk, Ahmadinejad alleged that Iran’s intelligence services have been infiltrated by Israeli spies, with key personnel – as many as 20, working as double agents for Mossad.

“The head of a group tasked with countering Israeli operations was secretly recruited by Mossad, turning the group against Iran”, the former Iranian President said while talking to CNN Turk.

This unit, originally responsible for monitoring Israeli intelligence activities, was reportedly compromised and began leaking sensitive information to Israel, he said.

"Israel organised complex operations inside Iran. They could easily obtain information. In Iran they are still silent about this. The man who was in charge of the unit in Iran against Israel was an Israeli agent," Ahmadinejad told CNN Turk.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was President of Iran from 2005 to 2013.

Ahmadinejad claimed that this was not an isolated incident, stating that an additional 20 agents within the Iranian intelligence team tasked with monitoring Israeli intelligence activities were also working for Mossad.

Ahmadinejad also claimed that these double agents may also have provided crucial information about the Iranian nuclear programme to their Israeli masters.

Ahmadinejad’s allegations came at the time when it is being reported that an Iranian working as Israeli mole provided Mossad specific information regarding the whereabouts and exact location of slain Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Hassan Nasrallah and over two dozen Hezbollah commanders were killed in Israeli airstrikes carried on the militant organisation’s headquarters in Lebanese capital Beirut Friday September 27, 2024.

Reports that Israeli spies have infiltrated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, also known as the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, surfaced when Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated while his stay in the Iranian capital Tehran on July 301, 2024.

Ismail Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian .

He had retired in a military guest house in Tehran outskirt when the apartment was targeted killing Haniyeh and his bodyguard.

Initial reports had said Haniyeh was assassinated in a missile attack. Later probe however said his apartment was planted with explosives by an Iranian working as Israeli spy.

