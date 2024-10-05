Apple Stores in Bengaluru, Pune on card

Apple is all set to open its retail stores in Pune and Bengaluru besides adding two new ones in Mumbai and Delhi NCR region

Saturday October 5, 2024

[The first Apple India retail store at Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai is called Apple BKC and is inspired by the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxi art unique to Mumbai.]

Apple is all set to open its retail stores in Pune and Bengaluru besides adding two new ones in Mumbai and Delhi NCR region.

Apple had opened its first store in India in April last year . This was followed by opening of Apple Store in Delhi.

Apple has now planned to open one more retail store in India’s financial capital Mumbai and another in Delhi-NCR region besides opening new Apple Store in Bengaluru and Pune.

“We are thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India, because we’re inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country.

"We can’t wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgeable team members,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, said.

Apple began its iPhone manufacturing operations in India back in 2017. The leading phone brand currently employs over 3,000 workers in the country. It is now producing the entire lineup of the iPhone 16, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

"Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India", Apple said in a statement Friday.

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max manufactured in India will soon be available for our local customers and for export to select countries across the world", the company said.

Apple had launched its iPhone series smartphones in September this year .

