Night sweats might be sign of Lymphoma

Monday September 30, 2024 1:48 PM , Dr. Aditi Shah Kaskar

The human body is highly intuitive, and one must always make it a priority to listen to what it says as it always lets us know if there is anything significantly wrong with our health via signs and symptoms.

Among such signs that we receive, night sweats are usually ignored and thought to be the least significant. Multiple factors like warm room temperature, stress, etc. can cause occasional sweating during sleep.

However, if you are experiencing intense sweating persistently, it could be your body’s way of telling you that there is something more serious associated with it.

When does night sweats become concerning

Many people experience night sweat occasionally, but when such episodes are frequent and drench clothes and bed sheets it’s necessary to take notice. These aren't your normal night sweats caused by a thick blanket or a heated environment.

Rather, they can occur even in a chilly area and usually involve drenching. If you frequently wake up with wet sheets and clothes, there is a possibility that there's more going on than just the surroundings.

This type of sweating can be more than just inconvenient and can be a warning sign of an underlaying health issue like lymphoma, a type of cancer.

Lymphoma: A subtle but deadly condition

Lymphoma is a type of cancer that strikes lymphocytes, i.e., the white blood cells your immune system needs. It starts in the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is a part of immune system and is considered one of the major players that helps your body overcome diseases and infections.

It can also occur in several organs within the body, such as the spleen, the bone marrow, with the lymph nodes. Typically, it manifests its presence through fatigue, inexplicable weight loss, and night sweats, which are commonly ignored.

Also, associated symptoms like fever, loss of appetite, swelling in neck, axilla and inguinal region should not be overlooked.

These cells, while reproducing uncontrollably, tend to develop into tumors and spread to other parts of the body. The disease is often termed a silent illness because it has minimal symptoms in the earlier stages and can later progress slowly.

Therefore, monitoring every single faint sign of what your body may want to tell you becomes important as it can help in early detection and treatment.

Importance of early detection

Early detection increases chances of survival. Medical care should be sought when one experiences severe night sweats accompanied by other symptoms such as protracted exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes, or unexplained loss of weight.

Early detection makes a big difference in the course of treatment. Never go against your intuition. It is always better being safe when something doesn't feel right. Keep a symptom diary of the time it occurs and the intensity.

This information can be helpful to your doctor in making a correct diagnosis. Consult a doctor right away if you have night sweats often and in intense measures along with other symptoms.

Treatment and the way forward

On consulting a doctor, they may suggest a physical exam, blood tests, or imaging scans to find out whether lymphoma or some other illness is the cause of your symptoms.

Treatment for lymphoma can range from chemotherapy, CAR-T cell therapy, immunotherapy, bone marrow transplantation and radiation therapy. Medical professionals will decide what kind of treatment is needed based on the type of lymphoma.

Remember that your body knows when something is not right. Not only can night sweat be a nuisance, but they can also be a grave indicator of seeking medical attention.

Seeking early intervention is necessary for good health management. Thus, listen to your body and seek help if need be. If you feel concerned, follow your heart and do not be afraid to consult a healthcare professional.

[The writer, Dr. Aditi Shah Kaskar, is Consultant Hematologist, Hemato Oncologist and BMT Physician.]

