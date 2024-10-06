Elon Musk ‘publicly’ endorses Donald Trump

SpaceX and Tesla CEO and owner of social media platform X (originally launched as Twitter) has publicly endorsed former President and Republican Party candidate for the 2024 US Elections Donald Trump.

Elon Musk Saturday October 04, 2024 shared stage with Republican Party candidate in Butler, Pennsylvania where Donald Trump was injured in an “alleged assassination attempt” in July.

Elon Musk had endorsed Trump on social media platform X after the “assassination attempt” on the former U.S. President.

On Saturday in his first public appearance with Trump recalled the July 13, 2024 shooting incident , praised the latter’s “resilience” and asked the U.S. voters to bring the Republican Party candidate back to power.

“We had one president who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs and another who is fist-pumping after getting shot,” Musk quipped in a veiled reference to President Joe Biden’s poor health.

"A Must Win Situation"

Amid frequent cheers from the audience, Musk said in order to preserve American democracy, Trump must win the 2024 election.

Musk the 2024 U.S. Presidential Polls "the most important election of our lifetime” and said “it will be a last election if Trump doesn’t win”.

“This is a must win situation. The most important election of your life. And there are only two days left to register to vote in Arizona and Georgia before it’s too late.

“Make sure everyone you know and everyone you meet has registered to vote. The fate of our civilization is at stake”, he noted.

Earlier Trump himself introduced Musk to audience and invited him for the speech who came smiling and dancing amid loud cheers from Republican supporters.

"His name is Elon Musk... He said free space... He created .... so many different great things... Where is he?

"He created the first major American car company in generations and his rocket company is the only reason we can now send the American astronauts in space”, Trump said while introducing Elon Musk, though exaggerating the latter’s achievements in car making and space science.

Trump is facing U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov 05 elections, and according to the latest surveys the Democratic Candidate has edge over her Republican rival.

Tump goes personal on Harris

Trump used the occasion to launch scathing attack on Kamala Harris.

“She imposed a natural gas export ban on Pennsylvania, which is killing your energy workers and fair pricing,” he said.

“We must stop her country-destroying regime, radical-left agenda once and for all. We cannot have it happen. So you must get out and you must vote,” Trump who was accpmanied by his running mate, Senator J D Vance, said.

In his speech, Trump reiterated personal attacks on Harris calling her “Marxist”.

“Kamala Harris is a radical-left Marxist. She is a woman that is not respected in Congress. She was laughed at Congress. Nobody thought she could win. They did a coup of Biden. Whether you like him or not, I am not a particularly big fan.

“We had a debate, and the debate ended. And all of a sudden, they come to him, and they say, we want you out. You are not going to win the election. And he said, ‘I do not want to get out’,” Trump said.

“He (Biden) got 14 million (1.4 crore) votes. If you believe in democracy or a system, he got 14 million votes. And she (Harris) got none. She was the first one out, 22 candidates, and she never made it to Iowa. She quit before Iowa, and now she is running. And that is okay.

“But, you know, we spent USD 150 million beating Biden, and as soon as he was down and out for the count, they said, let us take him out. We will give somebody else to run. Never happened before,” Trump said.

