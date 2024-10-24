Imtiaz Jaleel is Fadnavis stooge: Top AIMIM Maharashtra leader

Syed Imtiaz Jaleel is a stooge of Devendra Fadnavis and AIMIM Maharashtra is being run by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Dr Abdul Gaffar Quadri said as he ended his 10-years long association with the party Tuesday

[AIMIM Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Imtiaz Jaleel (in black kurta) and Abdul Gaffar Qadri were seen together two months ago.]

Aurangabad: Syed Imtiaz Jaleel is a stooge of Devendra Fadnavis and AIMIM Maharashtra is being run by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Dr Abdul Gaffar Quadri said Tuesday as he ended his 10-years long association with the party.

“Imtiaz Jaleel is a manipulator, cheater, conspirator, and stooge of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis”, Dr Gaffar AIMIM Maharashtra Working President said while announcing his resignation from the party.

Imtiaz Jaleel is AIMIM Maharashtra President, and also a former MP and MLA from Aurangabad.

Gaffar Quadri and Imtiyaz Jaleel had together joined the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen and contested the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections from Aurangabad Centre and Aurangabad East seats. While Imtiaz Jaleel won the elections, Quadri was defeated by a slender margin .

Jaleel later contested the 2019 Parliamentary Elections from Aurangabad and won. He however lost the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls and could not retain the seat.

Meanwhile, Gaffar Quadri contested the 2019 Maharashtra assembly polls from Auangabad East seat, but lost again .

"Gimmick, Pressure Tactic"

While addressing the media Tuesday, Quadri accused Imtiaz Jaleel of conspirating against him and other AIMIM leaders.

"He wants to remain the sole leader of the party in Maharashtra. He therefore conspired against me. This is why I lost in 2014 and 2019", he alleged.

Gaffar Qadri also alleged that Imtiaz Jaleel’s announcement to contest Nanded Lok Sabha by election is a gimmick and pressure tactic.

“The AIMIM announcement that Imtiaz Jaleel will contest the 2024 by election in Nanded is made to put the Congress party under pressure.

“Imtiaz Jaleel is in fact searching for a safe seat to contest the 2024 Assembly Election and become MLA”, he alleged.

Imtiaz Jaleel was not available for comments.

"Owaisi has no time for party workers"

Gaffar Quadri also said he approached AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi to share his grievances but he refused to spare for him few minutes.

"I went to Hyderabad to apprise Owaisi saab of the party affairs in Maharashtra. But, he refused to meet me.

"I was standing outside his car, pleading with him to spare three minutes and listen to me. He however declined", Quadri said.

"How can he have time for a party worker when he does not have three minutes for working president of his party?" he asked.

"AIMIM BJP B team"

Gaffar Quadri also said the AIMIM Maharashtra is working on the direction of the BJP. He also accused the AIMIM of tactically working with the BJP to finish Muslim leadership.

“The AIMIM fielded candidate against Arif Naseem Khan in the 2019 assembly election because of which he lost by just 400 votes . They did the same thing in other places”, Quadri alleged.

The allegations that the AIMIM is working as “BJP B team” is not new. The Congress and other opposition parties have time and again claimed that the AIMIM and BJP are two sides of the same coin .

Asaduddin Owaisi and his party deny these allegations.

The AIMIM is basically a Telangana based party having hold only in Hyderabad. Owaisi however since 2014 is working to expand its party base in other parts of the country.

