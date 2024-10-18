In Malegaon, Akhilesh announces 4 candidates for 2024 Maharashtra Polls

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav while addressing a rally in Malegaon Friday announced the names of 04 candidates for the 2024 Maharashtra Elections

Saturday October 19, 2024 0:21 AM , ummid.com News Network

[Akhilesh Yadav addressing SP rally in Malegaon amid heavy rains. On his right is the party nominee from Malegaon Shan e Hind.]

Malegaon: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav while addressing a rally in Malegaon Friday announced the names of 04 candidates for the 2024 Maharashtra Elections.

Akhilesh Yadav, who was on a day long visit to Textile City Malegaon, announced the names of 4 Samajwadi Party candidates for the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav four days before the nomination and amidst the ongoing talks on seat sharing with the INDIA alliance partners.

According to the election schedule released by the ECI , polling for the state elections in Maharashtra will be held on Nov 20, 2024 the notification for which will be issued on Oct 22, 2024.

Oct 22, 2024 is also the date when the candidates will start filing their nomination papers.

The INDIA alliance partners - Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Samajwadi Party and others, are in talks with each other to finalise the number of seats and constituencies from where each one of them will contest.

While the suspense on the seat sharing between the INDA alliance partners prevailed, Akhilesh Yadav announced the names of 04 candidates while addressing the party rally in Malegaon Friday.

The names of four SP candidates for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls confirmed by Akhilesh Yadav Friday are:

Abu Asim Azami – Sitting MLA from Shivaji Nagar, Mumbai and Maharashtra SP Chief Raees Shaikh – Sitting MLA from Bhiwandi East Riyaz Azmi – Bhiwandi West Shan e Hind Nehal Ahmed – Malegaon Central

While addressing the party rally amidst heavy downpour at Aziz Kallu Stadium Ground in Malegaon, Akhilesh Yadav appealed the people of Maharashtra to dislodge the present dispensation from power.

Addressing the party workers, Akhilesh Yadav said Waqf Amendment Bill , bulldozer action and other contentious issues are deliberately brought to divide people on communal lines and hide the key issues facing the common man.

[Akhliesh Yadav, Nahid Hasan, Iqra Hasan, Abu Asim Azmi and other SP leaders in Malegaon on Friday Oct 18, 2024.]

“The people of Maharashtra need to defeat the divisive politics of the Bhartiya Janata Party the way we did in the 2024 General Elections”, Akhilesh said.

Akhilesh also said the defeat of the BJP and its alliance partners in Maharashtra will be the end of the Modi rule in New Delhi.

“The day you vote to throw the BJP out of power in Maharashtra, the government in New Delhi will collapse”, he said.

‘Feeling at home”

Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan, who also accompanied the Samajwadi Party leaders to Malegaon, said while in Malegaon she is feeling at home.

“I see here a lot of bun’kars (weavers) and hardworking people who are also in good numbers in Kairana. While here, I am feeling at home”, the Kairana MP, who was in Malegaon for the first time, said.

Iqra Hasan , who belongs to the family having political background, compared Shan-e-Hind’s family background with her own and asked the people of Malegaon to send her to Maharashtra Assembly.

“Shan and I both come from the families having political connections. Like me Shan too has the blessings of her elder. I believe the Malegaonians will elect the same way people of Kairana elected me”, Iqra said.

[Malegaon Samajwadi Party Chief Mustaqeem Dignity greeting Akhilesh Yadav on his arrival in Malegaon.]

SP nominee from Malegaon, Shan e Hind, is the daughter of Nehal Ahmed - former Maharashtra minister and veteran socialist leader who was MLA from Malegaon for 35 long years.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav and other Samajwadi Party leaders arrived at Ozar Airport around 03:00 PM. From Ozar near Nashik, they travelled by road to reach Malegaon around 05:00 PM.

After a brief stay at Pavilion Hotel located in front of the Mansoora Educational Campus near Manmad Choufulli, the Samajwadi Party leaders reached the rally venue where a large number of the party workers held the ground despite thunders and heavy rainfall.

Among the SP leaders who accompanied Akhilesh Yadav to Malegaon for Friday's SP rally were Nahid Hasan, Abu Asim Azami, Raees Shaikh, Riyaz Azmi, and Fahad Ahmad, State President, Samajwadi Party Yuvjan Sabha.

[Photos supplied by Samajwadi Party Malegaon.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.