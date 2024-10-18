Imtiaz Jaleel to contest 2024 Nanded LS by election

Syed Imtiaz Jaleel is set to contest the Lok Sabha by elections to be held in Nanded next month, the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Maharashtra said

Friday October 18, 2024 4:55 PM , ummid.com News Network

Nanded (Maharashtra): Syed Imtiaz Jaleel is set to contest the Lok Sabha by elections to be held in Nanded next month, the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Maharashtra announced Thursday.

Imtiaz Jaleel, a former MP from Aurangabad, is President of AIMIM Maharashtra.

Speaking with the media, AIMIM Maharashtra Vice-President Syed Moin said Nanded had a good voter population of Muslims, Dalits and other secular voters.

"Imtiaz Jaleel has the backing of all sections of the society in Maharashtra. He has the capacity to win any election from anywhere in the state", Syed Moeen said.

Moeen also said that Nanded has been the gateway for the AIMIM in Maharashtra.

"Nanded was the first to elect AIMIM party candidates who contested local elections in 2012. We are hence sure the Nanded Parliamentary Constituency will elect Imtiaz Jaleel and send him to the parliament again", he said.

About Imtiaz Jaleel

Imtiaz Jaleel, a journalist turned politician hails from Aurangabad. He joined politics in 2014 winning the Assembly election from Aurangabad . He later contested the 2019 Parliament Elections from Aurangabad and won .

Imtiaz tried to retain the Aurangabad LS seat in the 2024 General Election but lost .

After entering the Maharashtra assembly, Imtiaz Jaleel-led AIMIM team in won 26 seats in the 2015 Aurangabad Municipal Corpororation in a sever blow to the ruling Shiv Sena.

The AIMIM led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is originally a Telangana based party hoving a strong presence in Old Hyderabad. The party, however, entered Maharashtra politics by participating in Nanded civic elections 2012 winning 13 seats in its first attempt .

Why by election in Nanded?

Polling for the Nanded Lok Sabha by-election will take place on November 20, 2024 alongside Maharashtra’s Assembly elections. The counting of votes will be done on Nov 23 when the result will also be announced.

By election in Nanded is necessitated after Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan died following a prolonged illness at the age of 70 on August 26, 2024.

The Congress has named Ravindra Chavan, son of the late Vasantrao Chavan, as its candidate for the Nanded parliamentary by-election.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.