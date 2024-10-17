France bans Israel from Euronaval 2024

France has banned the Israeli defence firms from taking part in Euronaval 2024 - an arms show to be held in Paris in November

Thursday October 17, 2024 8:25 PM , ummid.com News Network

Paris: France has banned the Israeli defence firms from taking part in Euronaval 2024 - an arms show to be held in Paris in November.

The event organiser in a statement said that the French government had informed it on Tuesday that Israeli delegations were not allowed to exhibit stands or show equipment, but could attend the trade show.

"The decision affected seven firms", it said.

EURONAVAL 2024, one of the world’s leading naval defence exhibitions, will open for its 29th Edition from November 4-7, 2024 at Paris Nord Villepinte.

At its last edition in 2022, the exhibition welcomed 150 foreign official delegations, 39 Navy chiefs of staff and organised 1,400 BtoB meetings carried out at the exhibition.

2nd consecutive ban on Israel

The organiser did not elaborate further but it is believed the French ban on Israeli firms is the result of the Israel's massacre of Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank and other occupied Palestinian lands.

It is the second time this year that France has banned Israeli firms from a major defence show, according to news agency Reuters.

In May, France said conditions were not right for Israel to participate in the Eurosatory military trade show when Macron was calling for Israel to cease operations in Gaza.

The French ban on Israel comes a day after President Macron reminded Benjamin Netanyahu to respect the United Nations.

“Mr. Netanyahu must not forget that his country was created by a decision of the UN,” Macron stated, referencing the 1947 UN General Assembly resolution that proposed the partition of Palestine into Jewish and Arab states.

Emphasising that Israel’s creation in 1948 was the result of a UN decision, Macron during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday stressed the importance of adhering to international resolutions. (Also Read: Deception, Bribery and Blackmail - How Israel was Born)

Israel fumes

Macron also urged Israel to uphold UN decisions, particularly as it continues military operations in southern Lebanon, an area where UN peacekeepers are stationed.

Macron’s comments reflect increasing frustration over Israeli actions, particularly its ongoing military operations in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

He also reiterated France’s stance that halting the export of weapons to Israel, used in these regions, is essential to ending the conflicts.

France has repeatedly condemned Israeli attacks on UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, which include a French contingent.

Israel is fuming over the French decision to bar Israeli firms from taking part in Paris arms show.

In a post on x, Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant called French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to ban Israeli firms “a disgrace” and accused Paris of implementing a hostile policy towards the "Jewish people".

