Legacy of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan and Responsibilities of AMU Alumni

By fulfilling these responsibilities, AMU alumni can play an essential role in preserving and advancing the mission of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan

Thursday October 17, 2024 3:06 PM , Dr. Mohmad Ashraf Bhat

Jo Taaq-E-Haram Mein Roshan Hai

Woh Shama Yahan Bhi Jalti Hai,

Iss Dasht Ke Goshey Goshey Se

Ik Jooy-E-Hayat Ubalti Hai

“A true Muslim is one who must hold the Holy Quran in one hand and science in the other.”

—Sir Syed Ahmad Khan (17 October 1817 – 27 March 1898).

“A university stands for humanism, for tolerance, for reason, for the adventure of ideas, and for the search for truth. It stands for the onward march of the human race toward higher objectives. Universities are places of ideals and idealism. If the universities discharge their duties adequately, then, it is well with the nation and the people.”

This profound quote by Jawaharlal Nehru is engraved on white marble at the entrance gate of the Maulana Azad Library, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The AMU was established by the Muslim reformist, Islamic modernist, philosopher, distinguished scholar, and social activist of the 19th century India - Sir Syed Ahmad Khan .

Today, we celebrate the 207th Birthday (also known as Sir Syed Day) of this luminary, born in Delhi on October 17, 1817, precisely 207 years ago.

Sir Syed aimed to foster scientific temper among India’s Muslims and make modern science knowledge accessible. During a visit to England (1869-70), he prepared plans for a prestigious educational institution, referring to it as a "Muslim Cambridge.”

In 1862, he founded a scientific society, and 13 years later, he helped establish the Mohammadan Anglo-Oriental College , which flourished and evolved into the key intellectual hub for Indian Muslims—the Aligarh Muslim University.

The college’s success was largely due to his visionary leadership and a curriculum integrating both Western and Oriental studies. The intellectuals produced by Aligarh Muslim University have served and continue to serve the nation in various capacities.

The university’s first graduate was the great revolutionary Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh . The late Dr. Zakir Hussain , former President of India, and Dr. Syed Mahmood were also distinguished alumni of Aligarh. The university has produced numerous doctors, engineers, educators, scientists, poets, writers, journalists, and other professionals.

One of his famous sayings is that:

Today, Aligarh Muslim University offers a wide range of courses including Medicine, Engineering, Science, Arts, Management, and Languages.

Notable Quotes

Some of Sir Syed’s most notable quotes are as follows:

“Sons (of MAO College, later AMU) shall go forth throughout the length and breadth of the land to preach the message of free inquiry, of large-hearted toleration, and of pure morality.”

“Acquisition of knowledge of science and technology is the only solution for the problems of Muslims.”

“Call me by whatever name you like. I will not ask you for my salvation.”

“The first requisite for the progress of a nation is brotherhood and unity among all sections of society.”

“I wish that the youth of India should follow the example of the young men and women of England who are religiously engaged in the hard work of industrial development of their country” (said during Sir Syed’s stay in England).

“We should not tarnish the image of our capable ancestors by remaining ignorant and uneducated.”

“All human beings are our brothers and sisters. Working for their welfare is obligatory for Muslims.”

Commenting on Sir Syed’s vision, dedication, and contribution, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru once said:

“Sir Syed was an ardent reformer and he wanted to reconcile modern scientific thought with religion by rational interpretation, not by attacking basic beliefs. He was keen to promote new education. He was in no way communally separatist. Repeatedly he emphasized that religious differences should have no political or national significance.”

This great visionary and reformer, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, whose influence is still deeply felt today and who will always remain vivid in our memories, inspiring noble ideals and genuine principles in Islamic thought, passed away after a brief illness on 27 March 1898 and was buried in the premises of the university mosque in Sir Syed Hall, AMU. May his soul always rest in peace. We profoundly need Sir Syed Ahmed Khan today.

Zarraat Ka Bosa Lene Ko Sau, Baar Jhuka Aakaash Yahan

Khud Aankh Se Hamne Dekhi Hai, Baatil Ki Shikast-E-Faash Yahan

Contribution of Aligarh Muslim University in Various Fields

List of courses in AMU

Located in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, AMU spans 467.6 hectares and offers over 300 courses in both traditional and modern branches of education. The university attracts students from across India as well as from international regions, particularly Africa, West Asia, and Southeast Asia. In certain programs, seats are reserved for students from SAARC and Commonwealth countries. The university is open to all, regardless of caste, creed, religion, or gender, and ranks 8th among the top 20 research universities in India.

Despite the establishment of numerous universities and higher education institutions throughout the country, AMU has maintained its national and international reputation as an institution of excellence. The university currently enrolls over 28,000 students, with 1,342 faculty members and approximately 5,610 non-teaching staff. AMU comprises 12 faculties, 98 teaching departments, 3 academies, and 15 centers and institutions. A distinguishing feature of the university is its residential nature, with most students and staff residing on campus. The university provides 19 residential halls for students, comprising 80 hostels.

In addition to its traditional undergraduate and postgraduate programs in social sciences, sciences, and humanities, AMU offers specialized learning in technical, vocational, and interdisciplinary fields, keeping pace with the nation’s growth. The university includes notable institutions such as Zakir Hussain College of Engineering and Technology, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Dr. Ziauddin Dental College, Institute of Ophthalmology, Food Craft Institute, Interdisciplinary Biotechnology Unit, and the Centre for Advanced Study in History. It also hosts the Department of West Asian Studies, Centre for Wildlife, Centre for South African & Brazilian Studies, Department of Islamic Studies, Academic Staff College, Women’s College, Ajmal Khan Tibbiya College, University Polytechnic (with separate units for boys and girls), and the Computer Centre.

AMU established two new study centers outside Aligarh in 2011: one in Murshidabad, West Bengal, and the other in Mallapuram, Kerala. Currently, these centers offer teaching facilities for MBA and integrated law programs, and it is anticipated that within a decade, each center will serve over 10,000 students engaged in advanced study and research.

The university also manages one primary school, seven high schools (including one for visually challenged students), and two senior secondary schools for boys and girls. AMU offers courses in Indian, Oriental, and Western languages, with English being the primary medium of instruction.

Games and sports have always been an important aspect of AMU’s culture. The university’s cricket, football, hockey, tennis, basketball, skating, and horse riding teams have excelled at the inter-university level, and AMU is possibly the only Indian university with a Horse Riding Club.

The General Education Centre serves as the hub for extracurricular activities, fostering a vibrant cultural environment through its various clubs, including the AMU Drama Club, Hindustani and Western Music Clubs, Literary Club, and Hobbies Workshop.

AMU Alumni

Thousands of Aligs are working globally in all academic and other fields including science and technology, medicine, engineering, information technology, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, environmental science, physics, chemistry, mathematics, social sciences, humanities, economics, business administration, finance, law, education, mass media, journalism, communication, management, public health, nursing, dentistry, agriculture, space sciences, artificial intelligence, robotics, computer science, data science, cybersecurity, genetic engineering, biomedical research, psychology, sociology, anthropology, linguistics, political science, international relations, history, geography, archaeology, philosophy, literature, arts, music, architecture, urban planning, and sports sciences.

Science and Technology

Aligarh Muslim University has made significant contributions to science and technology. The university’s faculty of science, engineering, and technology has produced numerous scientists and engineers who have contributed to research, innovation, and development.

Alumni like Dr. Shahid Jameel , a leading virologist, and Dr. M. S. Swaminathan, the father of India’s Green Revolution, have had substantial impacts in their respective fields. AMU’s contributions to scientific research have been recognized globally, and its graduates have held important positions in international organizations like NASA and WHO.

History

The Department of History at AMU is one of the oldest and most prestigious in India. It has produced eminent historians like Professor Irfan Habib , who is well known for his extensive research on Indian history and economic history.

The university has made significant contributions to understanding the history of India, particularly focusing on Mughal and medieval history.

Medicine

AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) is a leading institution for medical education in India. The university has produced numerous doctors and healthcare professionals who have contributed to healthcare not only in India but across the globe.

The medical research conducted at AMU has addressed critical health challenges, and many AMU alumni have been instrumental in shaping healthcare policies.

Politics

AMU has played a vital role in the political landscape of the subcontinent. Alumni like Dr. Zakir Hussain (former President of India), Mohammad Hamid Ansari (former Vice President of India), and Liaquat Ali Khan (first Prime Minister of Pakistan) are some notable examples.

AMU graduates have held key positions in both Indian and international politics, contributing to policy-making and governance.

Social Sciences

The university has a strong tradition of social science research, and its alumni have made significant contributions in sociology, political science, economics, and psychology.

Scholars like Dr. Rafiq Zakaria and Prof. Rehman Sobhan have contributed immensely to the fields of economics and policy research.

Bollywood

Aligarh Muslim University has a significant influence on Bollywood. Several renowned actors, directors, and scriptwriters are alumni of AMU.

Naseeruddin Shah , a celebrated actor, and Javed Akhtar, a prominent poet, lyricist, and scriptwriter, are some of the famous Aligs who have made significant contributions to Indian cinema.

These alumni have been instrumental in elevating the quality of Indian films through their exceptional talent and creativity.

Music and Singing

AMU has also made contributions to music and singing. Alumni like Talat Mahmood, a renowned playback singer, have left an indelible mark on Indian music.

The university’s cultural atmosphere has fostered musical talents, and many alumni have pursued successful careers in music.

Poetry

AMU has always been a hub for poets and literary figures. The university has produced many prominent poets, including Akbar Allahabadi and Majaz Lakhnawi, whose works have enriched Urdu literature.

The tradition of poetry at AMU continues to thrive, with students and alumni actively participating in literary events and mushairas (poetry recitations).

Responsibilities of AMU Alumni

The alumni of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) bear significant responsibilities in preserving and promoting the legacy of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, both as torchbearers of his vision and as ambassadors of the values he upheld.

To honor Sir Syed’s profound contribution to education and social reform, the alumni must strive to excel in various spheres, embodying his belief in combining religious teachings with modern scientific knowledge.

Social Responsibilities

AMU alumni have a duty to work for the upliftment of society, fostering a spirit of inclusiveness and community development.

Sir Syed emphasized unity among all sections of society, and alumni must work towards breaking barriers of prejudice and promoting social harmony. Their social responsibilities include:

Community Development: Engaging in initiatives that promote social justice, harmony, and welfare of underprivileged groups, particularly Muslims.

Engaging in initiatives that promote social justice, harmony, and welfare of underprivileged groups, particularly Muslims. Women Empowerment: Encouraging female education and empowerment, breaking stereotypes, and providing platforms for women to excel, in line with Sir Syed’s vision.

Encouraging female education and empowerment, breaking stereotypes, and providing platforms for women to excel, in line with Sir Syed’s vision. Social Reforms: Actively promoting progressive social values and working towards eradicating practices like casteism, communalism, and sectarian divides.

Educational Responsibilities

Actively promoting progressive social values and working towards eradicating practices like casteism, communalism, and sectarian divides. Educational Responsibilities Alumni Contribution to AMU: Alumni support plays a crucial role in the growth and progress of educational institutions, as we can see from the examples of various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Many IIT alumni have contributed by establishing fellowship programs, sponsoring research grants, and funding infrastructure. For instance:

Alumni support plays a crucial role in the growth and progress of educational institutions, as we can see from the examples of various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Many IIT alumni have contributed by establishing fellowship programs, sponsoring research grants, and funding infrastructure. For instance: An IIT Madras alumnus contributed INR 228 crore in 2022.



Similarly, IIT Kanpur alumnus donated ₹100 crore to IIT Kanpur in the same year.



IIT Bombay alumnus donated INR 300 crore as a research grant.



On average, alumni funding for each IIT ranges between INR 100 to INR 550 crore annually.

These contributions are transforming these institutions, providing resources for research, student fellowships, libraries, and much more. AMU alumni could take inspiration from these examples. Even small contributions, like funding fellowships for one or two students of your department or hostel you were associated with, at AMU, (you can make it in your name, like A R Khan Research Fellowship), or one time research grant, travel grant, infrastructure grant, or supporting the library, can have a significant impact on the university community.

Establishing fellowship chairs, sponsoring research, or supporting halls of residence are meaningful ways to give back and strengthen AMU’s legacy.

Advancing Quality Education: Promoting access to quality education, especially for those who face barriers to learning. Alumni can establish and support schools, scholarship programs, and libraries, particularly in educationally backward areas.

Promoting access to quality education, especially for those who face barriers to learning. Alumni can establish and support schools, scholarship programs, and libraries, particularly in educationally backward areas. Mentorship Programs: Guiding current students and young professionals through mentoring, career counseling, and providing growth opportunities is essential for bridging the gap between education and employment.

Guiding current students and young professionals through mentoring, career counseling, and providing growth opportunities is essential for bridging the gap between education and employment. Research and Innovation: Encouraging innovation and research in diverse fields, supporting initiatives that improve society, and promoting Sir Syed’s vision of scientific progress.

Religious Responsibilities

Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s vision of Islam was one of rationalism and progress. Alumni should advocate for a balanced approach to religion that embraces scientific knowledge and promotes tolerance. Their religious responsibilities include:

Promotion of Dialogue and Values: Promoting interfaith dialogue, fostering unity, and mitigating the rise of communal tensions.

Promoting interfaith dialogue, fostering unity, and mitigating the rise of communal tensions. Islamic Education with Modern Values: Creating awareness about the importance of both modern education and Islamic values, reinforcing that there is no conflict between religion and scientific advancement.

Political Responsibilities

AMU alumni have historically played an important role in shaping the political landscape, contributing to governance and policy-making. Alumni today must engage in constructive political activities aimed at improving the quality of life for all citizens. Their political responsibilities include:

Advocacy for Minority Rights: Actively advocating for the rights of minorities, particularly Muslims, in national and regional politics, and lobbying for policies that improve socio-economic and educational conditions.

Actively advocating for the rights of minorities, particularly Muslims, in national and regional politics, and lobbying for policies that improve socio-economic and educational conditions. Engagement in Civil Society: Participating in civil society organizations, political discussions, and policy-making processes to ensure that the voices of underrepresented groups are heard.

Economic Responsibilities

The economic upliftment of the community was central to Sir Syed’s vision, as he understood the importance of self-reliance. Alumni must strive to promote economic empowerment by creating job opportunities, supporting entrepreneurship, and encouraging vocational training. Their economic responsibilities include:

Entrepreneurship and Economic Empowerment: Encouraging entrepreneurship, supporting young people with ideas that can lead to economic growth, and fostering small businesses and employment opportunities.

Encouraging entrepreneurship, supporting young people with ideas that can lead to economic growth, and fostering small businesses and employment opportunities. Charity and Philanthropy: Engaging in philanthropic activities such as contributing financially to educational institutions, hospitals, and community initiatives, ensuring the continuous upliftment of disadvantaged communities.

Cultural Responsibilities

AMU alumni have a duty to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of AMU and Sir Syed’s vision. Their cultural responsibilities include:

Commemorating Sir Syed’s Vision: Organizing programs, seminars, and discussions to keep Sir Syed’s ideology alive, ensuring that newer generations understand the value of inclusiveness, modern education, and rationalism.

Other Responsibilities

Networking and Community Building: Alumni networks can be powerful resources for current students and alumni to support each other in times of need, through job placements, knowledge sharing, or providing a pillar of support.

Alumni networks can be powerful resources for current students and alumni to support each other in times of need, through job placements, knowledge sharing, or providing a pillar of support. Global Representation: As AMU alumni are spread all over the world, they have the responsibility to positively represent AMU and the values of Sir Syed on global platforms. Engaging with international forums and building a global support system enhances the university’s and community’s reputation.

Preserving Sir Syed’s Legacy

The most important responsibility of AMU alumni is to preserve and promote Sir Syed’s legacy. This involves:

Establishment of Institutions: Founding institutions that provide education to economically backward sections, similar to what Sir Syed did with AMU, to ensure the spread of AMU’s educational philosophy.



Founding institutions that provide education to economically backward sections, similar to what Sir Syed did with AMU, to ensure the spread of AMU’s educational philosophy. Educational Reforms: Striving for continuous educational reforms at AMU and beyond, promoting Sir Syed’s emphasis on a scientific outlook, critical thinking, and modern education.

Striving for continuous educational reforms at AMU and beyond, promoting Sir Syed’s emphasis on a scientific outlook, critical thinking, and modern education. Celebration of Sir Syed Day: Commemorating “Sir Syed Day” to honor his contributions, fundraising for scholarships, initiating meaningful projects, and generating awareness about Sir Syed’s mission.

By fulfilling these responsibilities, AMU alumni can play an essential role in preserving and advancing the mission of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan. His vision of a well-educated, tolerant, and progressive society is still relevant, and the alumni are the torchbearers who ensure it is passed on to future generations.

[The writer, Dr. Mohmad Ashraf Bhat, is an alumnus of AMU, can be reached at ashraf.iitk@gmail.com. He completed his postgraduation from AMU, PhD from IIT Kanpur and Post-doctorate (PDF) from IIT Delhi. Since 2014 he is teaching abroad.

