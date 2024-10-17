Drug network involving top Saudi Ministry officials busted in Riyadh

Riyadh: Security authorities in Saudi Arabia have busted a major network of drug trafficking and trade in the Riyadh Region that involved top officials in various ministries.

A total of 21 suspects were arrested and they included 16 officials belonging to various ministries, according to an official source at the Ministry of Interior.

Those arrested included officials from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of the National Guard, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, and Ministry of Justice, Saudi Gazette reported.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control and other agencies dismantled the drug trafficking network and took the necessary legal procedures before referring the suspects to the Public Prosecution.

Those arrested are accused of crimes such as smuggling drugs from outside the Kingdom, replacing seized narcotics with similar ones before they were destroyed by the competent authority, transporting, promoting and trading drugs, destroying the evidences of transactions carried out by the defendants in drug cases, and leaking information about their convictions.

The Ministry of Interior reiterated that the security authorities will confront anyone who dares to tamper with the security and stability of this country and the security of its citizens and expatriates on its soil.

The ministry stressed that it maintains utmost vigil against all criminal plans being hatched to target the security of the homeland and its youth with drugs.

A person who imports narcotics from abroad is considered a "smuggler" and also the person who receives narcotics and distributes them to the dealers.

The severest punishment, for those who are involved in smuggling narcotics and bringing narcotics in the kingdom is death, according to General Directorate of Narcotics Control operating under Saudi Interior Ministry.



