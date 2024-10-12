India behind Bangladesh, Nepal in 2024 Hunger Index

Saturday October 12, 2024 8:21 PM , ummid.com News Network

London: In yet another indicator showing the poor economic condition of India under the Modi rule, the Global Hunger Index (GHI) has placed the country behind 104 countries, including even Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The 2024 report, now in its 19th edition, is published this week by the Irish humanitarian organisation Concern Worldwide and German aid agency Welthungerhilfe to highlight that hunger levels will remain high in many of the world’s poorest countries for several decades in the absence of more progress in measures to tackle the issue.

India rank in Global Hunger Index

India ranked 105 in the 2024 Global Hunger Index far behind its tiny neighbours. The GHI rank of Bangladesh is 84, Nepal 68 and Sri Lanka is 56 in the list of 127 countries.

The only consolation for India is that the GHI ranking of Pakistan and Afghanistan is even worse. But, while Afghanistan is battling the post-war economy, Pakistan is currently going through its worst phase in terms of economy.

The Global Hunger Index is a peer-reviewed annual report, jointly published by Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe, designed to comprehensively measure and track hunger at the global, regional, and country levels. The aim of the GHI is to trigger action to reduce hunger around the world.

India flagged as serious

Making it worse for the Modi government, the forum has placed India among 42 countries that fall within the “serious” category, alongside Pakistan and Afghanistan, with other South Asian neighbours.

“With a score of 27.3 in the 2024 Global Hunger Index, India has a level of hunger that is serious,” reads the index entry.

India’s GHI Score is based on the values of four component indicators: 13.7 per cent of the population is undernourished, 35.5 per cent of children under five are stunted with 18.7 per cent of them being wasted, and 2.9 per cent of children die before their fifth birthday, the report notes.

GHI Rank of Muslim countries

The rank of Muslim countries and OIC members in the Global Hunger Index is better if compared with other nations, though hunger situation in some countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Somalia poses serious concerns.

Among the Muslim countries the GHI rank of Kuwait, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Uzbekistan are among the most flourishing countries followed by Kazakhstan (25), Tunisia (29), Azerbajan (32), Algeria (35), Kyrgyzstan (36), Saudi Arabia (37), Iran (38) and Lebanon (45).

Among other Muslim countries, Morocco rank is 48, Oman 51, Jordan 59, Malaysia 61, Egypt 63, Iraq 70, Indonesia 77 and Libya 83.

The worst hunger situation among the OIC members is of Somalia which is at the bottom of the 2024 GHI, ranking 127.

