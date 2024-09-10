Dubai Ruler's daughter launches perfume 'Divorce' after dumping husband

Dubai Ruler's daughter, Princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, had dumped her husband in an Instagram post July this year

Tuesday September 10, 2024 6:05 PM , ummid.com Social Media Desk

The daughter of Dubai Ruler, Princess Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum, who hit the headlines for her public divorce announcement earlier this year, has now launched her latest venture — a new fragrance named "Divorce".

Princess Sheikha Mahra had dumped her husband in an Instagram post July this year. In a recent post on the popular social media platform, the Dubai Princess shared a teaser of her new perfume which has taken social media by storm.

The promotional video featured the visuals of shattered glass, dark petals, and a black panther.

Teaser Video

Later, the Princess shared another post in which she revealed a sleek black bottle featuring the perfume's name "Divorce".

The "Divorce" perfume has been launched under her brand Mahra M1.

'Triple Talaq' on Insta

Sheikha Mahra married industrialist Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum in May 2023 and they welcomed their daughter a year later.

In July, the 30-year-old daughter of Dubai Ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared a post on her Instagram in which she announced the "instant divorce".

"Dear husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce.

"I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you.

"Take care", she wrote on social media site Instagram.

The post quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the unique way the princess chose to announce about the end of her marriage.

