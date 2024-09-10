iPhone 16 Powered by Apple Intelligence Launched – What’s New

Tuesday September 10, 2024 12:25 PM , ummid.com News Network

Cupertino (California): Leading smartphone brand Apple on Monday September 09, 2024 launched iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max that will be powered by Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence makes iPhones AI enabled and integrates AI chatbot ChatGPT, also adding more power to Siri voice assistant.

Apple Intelligence was launched in June this year.

What's new in iPhone 16?

Apple launched iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro Max at a mega event named “ It’s Glowtime ” held at its headquarters in Cupertino, California Monday September 09, 2024.

Besides a host of AI features, the new iPhones come with larger display sizes, new creative capabilities with innovative pro camera features, stunning graphics for immersive gaming, and more — all powered by the A18 Pro chip.

“With Apple Intelligence, powerful Apple-built generative models come to iPhone in the easy-to-use personal intelligence system that understands personal context to deliver intelligence that is helpful and relevant while protecting user privacy”, Apple said.

