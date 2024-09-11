Maharashtra BAMS, BUMS, BHMS 2024 Choice Filling Starts

Maharashtra CET has started from today i.e. Tuesday September 10, 2024 through its official website medical2024.mahacet.org NEET UG 2024 Choice Filling (Online Prefernce Form Filling) for Admission in First Year AYUSH and Allied Courses (BAMS, BUMS and BHMS - Group B) for the year 2024-25

Wednesday September 11, 2024 0:15 AM , ummid.com News Network

Choice Filling Schedule

The last date of choice and preference filling according to Maharashtra NEET UG Schedule for AYUSH Courses Group B has been fixed as September 12, 2024 till 11:59 pm.

"Online Preference (Choices) Filling Process for BAMS, BUMS and BHMS courses will be done from September 10 to 12, 2024 up to 11:59 pm", Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH Counselling says in a notification.

Candidates participating in Maharashtra AYUSH Counselling 2024 are also advised to carefully study the Seat Matrix released today i.e. Tuesday September 10, 2024 on CET Cell website in PDF.

Candidates should note that the allotment of seats to registered candidates will be done solely on merit and based on the choices filled in the option form.

Seat Allotment

The schedule further said that based on the Online Preference Form (Choice) submitted for these courses, seat allotment result will be released on September 14, 2024.

"Based on choices and options filled and submitted by the candidates, CAP Round 1 Selection List of BUMS, BAMS and BHMS (AYUSH Courses/Group B) will be published on September 14, 2024”, the CET Cell said.

Steps for Choice Filling BAMS, BUMS and BHMS Admission 2024

Go to the official website: medical2024.mahacet.org. There are three options for Online Preference Form Filling. Click on any one marked with "Click here for Online Preference (Choices) filling for BAMS/BUMS/BHMS courses. Login using User Name/Mobile phone and proceed for Choices filling (Preference Form Filling).



Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result.

Candidates participating in BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses/Group C) counselling should note that choice filling for these courses from September 10 to 12, 2024, round 1 selection list for these courses will be published on September 13, 2024.

