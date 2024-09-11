Indian Air Force officer lodges rape case against senior

Wednesday September 11, 2024

Srinagar (Kashmir): A woman flying officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) has filed a police complaint against a senior Wing Commander accusing him of rape.

In her complaint, the female IAF officer also accused the officer of forcing her into oral sex.

Both the officers are based in Kashmir capital Srinagar.

The woman IAF officer in her complaint said the incident occurred on December 31, 2023 during New Year bash.

Based on the woman Indian Airforce officer a FIR has been filed at Budgam Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Air Force has ordered an internal inquiry into the case.

