IBM, Microsoft announce three new Experience Zones

Tech giants IBM and Microsoft Thursday (September 19, 2024) announced the official opening of three new IBM-Microsoft Experience Zones within IBM's Client Innovation Centers

Armonk (New York): Tech giants IBM and Microsoft Thursday (September 19, 2024) announced the official opening of three new IBM-Microsoft Experience Zones within IBM's Client Innovation Centers.

These Experience Zones are designed to help global clients across industries, such as financial services, government, healthcare, industrial, manufacturing and consumer packed goods (CPG), find new ways to derive value from generative AI, hybrid cloud and other Microsoft products and technologies.

"The IBM-Microsoft Experience Zones will give clients and prospects an opportunity to explore potential solutions that leverage the strengths of both organizations," said Brian Wood, Research Director, Global IT Services and Systems Integration Services at IDC.

"The combined tools and platforms for data and AI show synergy in many environments and business processes", he added.

In addition to inaugurating IBM-Microsoft Experience Zone in Bangalore, India, which opened in April 2024, the three new Experience Zones are strategically located in geographic locations that expand IBM's reach and ability to engage with clients to take full advantage of Microsoft's technologies to explore how to propel their business forward and innovate on potential opportunities.

"The new Experience Zones are located in: Bucharest, Romania; Buffalo, New York; and, Leicester, United Kingdom", the tech giants said in a joint statement.

About IBM-Microsoft Experience Zones

Utilizing the Experience Zones, IBM's global clients will have access to Microsoft technologies including Microsoft Azure, Azure Open AI Service, Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft Dynamics and more, by using dedicated technology stations to explore and co-create generative AI solutions that span internal and external business functions.

Clients can also experiment with select IBM technologies that run on Microsoft Azure, including IBM Maximo Application Suite.

"Our IBM consultants understand the challenges today's businesses face in adapting to the cloud and how AI can help them drive successful business outcomes," said Chris McGuire, Vice President and General Manager for the Global Microsoft Strategic Partnership at IBM.

"Before clients begin their cloud transformation journey, these Experience Zones can provide opportunities for hands-on access and ideation with IBM and Microsoft experts to identify those challenges and help clients develop technology solutions to create value and solve their most pressing business needs", Chris said.

At the Experience Zone in Bangalore, CIOs and their teams have explored solutions around cloud modernization, Microsoft Azure and custom copilots. Industry clients such as manufacturing, gas and oil, and CPG have shown an interest in capabilities with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), including solutions like Microsoft's Hololens and Azure Internet of Things (IoT) and Edge.

