Walkie-Talkie explosions rock Lebanon a day after Pager blasts

A day after simultaneous Pager blasts, Lebanon Wednesday (September 18, 2024) has been rocked by a series of explosions caused by detonations of Walkie-Talkies

Wednesday September 18, 2024 11:46 PM , ummid.com News Network

Beirut: A day after simultaneous Pager blasts, Lebanon Wednesday (September 18, 2024) has been rocked by a series of explosions caused by detonations of Walkie-Talkies.

There are also reports of blasts in some landline phones, solar panels, laptops and cell phones.

At least 14 people have been killed whereas over 450 were wounded when Walkie-Talkies were blown up in various parts of the country which borders Israel, the Health Ministry said.

Explosions were reported in multiple locations in Lebanon, including at the site of a funeral for a child killed in a pager explosion the previous day.

Media reports said that several blasts occurred simultaneously in Beirut similar to what happened on Tuesday. Several explosions were also reported in southern and eastern Lebanon.

At least 12 people were killed and around 2,800 others were injured in Pager blasts across Lebanon Tuesday.



