Proposals on One Nation, One Election Get Cabinet Nod – Key Highlights

Wednesday September 18, 2024 6:04 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The union government in New Delhi Wednesday accepted the recommendations made by the high level committee headed by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind on “One Nation, One Election” or “onoe”.

“The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections under the chairmanship of former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind”, the PMO said.

The idea of "One Nation, One Election" refers to holding the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections simultaneously across the country.

The government had announced the formation of the high-level panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to study the proposal of ‘One Nation, One Election’ on September 01, 2023 .

Some of the observations made by the committee on simultaneous elections are:

Elections have been held simultaneously between 1951 and 1967.

Law Commission: 170th report (1999): One election to Lok Sabha and all Legislative Assemblies in five years.

Parliamentary Committee 79th Report (2015): suggest methods for simultaneous elections in two phases.

High Level Committee chaired by Shri Ram Nath Kovind extensively consulted a broad spectrum of stakeholders including political parties and experts.

Some of the recommendations of the committee on simultaneous elections are:

Implement elections in two phases. In first phase: conduct Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously. In second phase: Conduct local body elections (panchayat and municipalities) within 100 days of general elections. Common electoral roll for all elections. Will initiate detailed discussions throughout the country. Constitute an implementation group.

A Bill on One Nation, One Election is likely to be tabled in the upcoming Parliament session.

