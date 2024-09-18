Proposals on One Nation, One Election Get Cabinet Nod – Key Highlights

New Delhi: The union government in New Delhi Wednesday accepted the recommendations made by the high level committee headed by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind on “One Nation, One Election” or “onoe”.
“The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections under the chairmanship of former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind”, the PMO said.
The idea of "One Nation, One Election" refers to holding the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections simultaneously across the country.
The government had announced the formation of the high-level panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to study the proposal of ‘One Nation, One Election’ on September 01, 2023.
Some of the observations made by the committee on simultaneous elections are:
Some of the recommendations of the committee on simultaneous elections are:
A Bill on One Nation, One Election is likely to be tabled in the upcoming Parliament session.
