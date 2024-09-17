Time for BJP to introspect: Cong on Iran Supreme Leader's India comments

The Congress on Tuesday said the statement by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei about the safety of Indian Muslims is the result of the situation which the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders have created a situation in the country

[PM Modi with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a file photo.]

“See, when the news spreads that mosques are being demolished, houses of Muslims are being bulldozed, and some Chief Ministers saying that they will raze to the ground their properties, then the impact of such things will be felt sooner or later. This is the reason why a big leader of Iran gave such a statement”, Rashid Alvi, former MP and senior Congress leader told news agency IANS.

Alvi, however, added, “They have no right to interfere in our affairs.”

Rashid Ali also asked Prime Minister Modi to rein in the BJP leaders because of whom the image of the country is tarnished.

“The Prime Minister of India should consider why such a situation has arisen that Ayatollah Khamenei had to give a statement that Muslims are not safe in India. This tarnishes the image of India in the whole world,” Alvi told IANS.

Rashid Alvi rejected the claims that the situation has arisen following the comments made by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during his foreign trips.

“Rahul Gandhi did not even mention the name of a Muslim when he went abroad, then how will it (image) be affected?” Alvi asked.

“This is the effect of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. This is the effect of whatever the Chief Minister of Assam says, whatever Giriraj Singh says.

“The BJP should analyse within the impact of statements made by its own leaders, the reason why Ayatollah Khamenei has given such a statement,” he said.

Rashid Alvi was commenting on the Iranian Supreme Leader’s comments who in a social media post equated situation of Muslims in India with that of Gaza and Myanmar.

"We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in Myanmar, Gaza, India, or any other place," Khamenei wrote on X, originally launched as Twitter, on Monday.

India has condemned the statement asking the Iranian leader to concentrate and focus on the situation of his own citizens.

"We strongly deplore the comments made by the Supreme Leader of Iran regarding minorities in India," the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"These are misinformed and unacceptable. Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others," the Ministry said.

Notwithstanding these statements, India and Iran enjoy a good diplomatic and trade relations. The strong ties between the two countries are further demonstrated by the manner in which the Indian government used its good offices recently to get Iran a membership berth at BRICS and the manner in which it is going full steam ahead with developing the Chabahar Port in Iran.

