Maharashtra Minister flees on bike as residents complain about damaged roads

Tuesday September 17, 2024 1:11 PM

Jalgaon: Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan two days ago faced the ire of local residents complaining about the poor condition of roads as he rode a motorcycle stuck in mud.

Girish Mahajan, a senior leader of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), represents Jamner assembly constituency in North Maharashtra since 1995.

Mahajan on Saturday went to Liha Tanda area of his constituency for Bhandara.

However, because of the poor condition of the roads, he could not take a car and was forced to ride a motorcycle.

The high profile BJP neta and a cabinet rank minister was riding a pillion when the motorcycle slipped in mud even as local residents asked him to stop.

“Girish Bhau Mahajan… Girish Bhau Mahajan…”, people shouted in an attempt to seek Mahajan’s attention.

“We have been electing you from the area since the last 30 years. (Eve then) This is the condition of our roads?” the local residents moaned.

The whole incident is recorded on camera and the video footage is now widely shared on social media.

In the viral video, Girish Mahajan is also seen fleeing on the motorcycle in a rush as local residents tried to approach him.

To further add salt to the humiliation Girish Mahajan faced in his own constituency, his close aide Dilip Khodpe on Monday ditched him to join the NCP (Sharad Pawar).

Dilip Khodpe resigned from the BJP and joined the NCP (Pawar) months before the 2024 state elections in Maharashtra.

There are also reports that some senior BJP leaders of Maharashtra are also in touch with Sharad Pawar and have expressed their intention to join the NCP.

