Muslim Panel’s ‘3 crore emails’ on Waqf Bill 2024 fails to match JPC data

Tuesday September 17, 2024 3:32 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has claimed sending more than 3 crore emails to oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, the number however does not match with the Join Parliamentary Committee (JPC) data.

“The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) had sought opinions and suggestions via different means, including e-mail. In response, we have so far received 84 lakh suggestions via email from different parts of the country”, Jagdambika Pal said.

Talking to media Monday, Jagdambika Pal, who is the Chairman of the 31-member Parliamentary panel formed to look into the grievances over the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, further said, “Additionally, JPC has received approximately 70 boxes filled with written suggestions.”

Jagdambika Pal was addressing the media after the deadline to submit objections ended on September 15, 2024.

The JPC had initially fixed the last date of submitting opinions on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 as September 13. The deadline however was extended by two more days.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) along with various organisations of the Indian Muslims had ran a nationwide campaign to convince people to oppose the Waqf Bill 2024 via emails.

QR Codes generated for the purpose were however pasted on the walls of the mosques and prominent places in Muslim localities to make it easier for the masses to register their opposition to the Waqf Bill 2024 which seeks to make 44 amendments to the existing Wakf Act 1995.

Ironically, there are discrepancies in the actual number of emails sent by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and other Muslims organization to the JPC on Waqf.

While some board members said more than 3 crore emails have been sent, AIMPLB Spokesperson Dr. S. Q. R. Ilyas sending over 5 crore emails.

“The AIMPLB has sent 3.48 crore emails, MURAC 89 lakh, and others 95 lakh. In this way the total number of emails sent to the JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill from the Indian Muslim community has exceeded 5 crores as of last night”, Ilyas said after the deadline.

Jagdambika Pal however confirmed receiving only 84 lakh emails and 70 boxes.

Pal also said the JPC will only consider suggestions relevant to the 44 proposed amendments and those with legal significance.

JPC meetings and visits to different cities

The JPC on Waqf has already met three times. Its next JPC meetings are scheduled for September 19 and September 20, 2024.

“The committee will hear first from Professor Faizan Mustafa, Vice Chancellor of Chanakya National Law University, and representatives from various organisations, including the Pasmanda Muslim Mahaz and the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board”, he said.

“Next, the JPC will engage with members of the All India Sajjadanashin Parishad (Ajmer), the Muslim National Forum, and Bharat First (Delhi)”, Pal said.

Between September 26 and October 1, the JPC plans to visit Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore to meet with Waqf Board officials, Muslim scholars, and Bar Council representatives.

Additional visits to cities like Lucknow and Kolkata in October are also being planned.

The Narendra Modi governmen had introduced The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 on August 08 in the Lok Sabha. However, after a strong protest by the opposition parties, including some government allies, the Bill has been referred to a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) .

The Bill seeks to make as many as 44 amendments in the existing Waqf Act 1995. The Muslims in India are opposing the Bill, saying by this way the BJP governments wants to snatch the Waqf properties.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to pass the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 at any cost.

