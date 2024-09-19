If you are a Papyrophiliac, then this Notebook-Pen combo is for you

London based Plei Design, known for its innovative products, Thursday (September 19, 2024) unveiled ASCENT II - a revolutionary notebook and pen set, inspired by space technology

100% waterproof, and tear and fire resistance NASA approved notebook and magnetic pen are a must have for Papyrophiliac (stationary lovers) are now available on Kickstarter.

"This next-generation product redefines durability and functionality in stationery with its space-inspired design. Featuring robust cover options in carbon fibre and titanium, waterproof stone paper, and magnetic pens in aluminium and titanium equipped with Fisher Space NASA-approved zero gravity refills, ASCENT II is designed for anyone who demands reliability in extreme conditions", Plei Design said.

The ASCENT II is now available in two sizes, Pocket and Plus, making it suitable for both quick notes and extensive journaling.

"With a commitment to sustainability, Plei Design ensures all materials and processes used in the making of ASCENT II are eco-friendly", the manfacturer said.

Video Teaser

Features

The ASCENT II's standout features include:

Choose between the sleek strength of carbon fiber or the classic robustness of titanium for ultimate protection and style. Waterproof Stone Paper: Crafted from pressed limestone, this eco-friendly paper resists water, oil, and other liquids, ensuring that your notes endure in any environment.

Crafted from pressed limestone, this eco-friendly paper resists water, oil, and other liquids, ensuring that your notes endure in any environment. Magnetic Aluminium and Titanium Pen: Each pen includes a neodymium magnet, allowing for secure attachment to metallic surfaces and the notebook itself, ensuring that your pen is always within reach.

Each pen includes a neodymium magnet, allowing for secure attachment to metallic surfaces and the notebook itself, ensuring that your pen is always within reach. Fisher Space NASA-Approved Zero Gravity Refill: Write in any condition—whether in rain, dust, or zero gravity, these refills guarantee smooth and uninterrupted ink flow.

"Building on the legacy of our original ASCENT notebook, we've taken user feedback and our own innovative spirit to create the ASCENT II," stated Kelly, co-founder of Plei Design.

"Our goal is to offer a notebook that is not only tough but also intelligently designed to cater to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts, professionals, and space technology aficionados", she said.

"As adventurers and professionals push the limits of what's possible, they need tools that can keep up. We believe the ASCENT II does just that," added Kelly.

