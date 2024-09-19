NPG102 PIC Transmitter on Chip with 1.6Tbps speed unpacked

Tel Aviv (Israel): NewPhotonics Thursday (September 19, 2024) introduced its NPG102 PIC Transmitter on Chip (ToC) having a speed of 1.6Tbps for DSP-based optical transceiver modules.

"The NPG102 TOC delivers low latency data communications at low power consumption and reduced channel loss to meet the increasing AI-cluster processing demands on data center infrastructure", NewPhotonics, a leader in advanced integrated photonics technologies, said.

The optimized flip-chip integrates octal channel, auto-tunable lasers and 224Gbps PAM4 modulation featuring aggregated bandwidth at 1.6Tbps with electrical to optical transmission.

"Internal ADC/DAC supports channel control and monitoring in a package with on-chip temperature monitoring at low 2.9W power consumption", the company said.

Features and Advantages

Designed for pluggable OSFP modules, the monolithically integrated lasers and modulators improve system integration with wafer-level laser alignment and integrated direct modulation.

"This additional advantage of all-optics innovation in the transceiver chip design results in accelerated OEM manufacturing yield maturity and time to market for transceiver module delivery", the company said.

"As data centers worldwide strive to accelerate infrastructure improvements that enhance AI workload performance, the entire value chain is seeking progressive solutions that deliver faster and more energy efficient data processing." said Doron Tal, senior vice president and general manager of Optical Connectivity.

"Our all-optics innovation roadmap for the NPG102 for 1.6Tbps DSP-based modules puts data centers on a path in this decade to deliver higher capacity, low power optical connectivity", Doron added.

The NewPhotonics NPG102 PIC transmitter-on-chip for DSP-based transceiver module sampling will be available in Q2 2025.

