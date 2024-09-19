Pakistani Artist Mimics Kangana Ranaut; Awesome, Say Netizens

A video of a Pakistani woman artist imitating BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut on a popular TV show, Showtime with Ramiz Raja, is circulating on social media.

Thursday September 19, 2024 12:17 PM , ummid.com Social Media Desk

In the video, which has now gone viral, the Pakistani TV artist tries to mimic the nuances of Ranaut’s diction, channeling the spirit of her character from the movie Queen.

In the show, the Pakistani actress and social media influencer, Ukasha Gul Ashraf, is seen wearing a sari and sporting curly hair like Kangana.

As soon as she comes on stage, she points to someone in the audience, saying, "...woh dekho woh zyada muskara rahe hai, purple shirt wale, lagta hai unki zindagi sab se bada joke ban gayee hai (Look at that man, wearing a purple shirt... smiling.. It seems his life has ended in a joke)", she says and burst into laughter in perfect Kangana style.

“Main ne na apni zindagi mein do tarah ke gents dekhe hain. Ek married gents, aur ek detergents. Dono hi kapde dhone mein mahir hain (I’ve seen two kinds of men in my life: Married gents and Detergent. Both are experts in washing clothes),” she says in the video, leaving the audience and others guests in splits.

The video clip of the Pakistani TV show co-hosted by former cricketer Ramiz Raja, is widely shared on different social media platforms and has now gone viral.

"How dare you Pakistanis mimic Kangana Ranaut so realistically?", an Indian social media user wrote while sharing the video though sarcastically.

"Awesome! Superb!!", another user wrote.

Some social media users also used the viral video clip to highlight the strained relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

"Uniting India and Pakistan singlehandedly," a netizen commented on X, while another wrote, "This artist has united India and Pakistan."

Then there are users who commended the Pakistani artist's acting skills.

"She did Kangana better than Kangana!" a user wrote.

