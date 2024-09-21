American Muslims urged to vote for pro-Palestine candidates

A coalition of Muslim-American groups has urged Muslims to come out in a large number to vote in the November 2024 Presidential Elections and vote for pro-Palestine candidates

"The alliance calls on all American Muslim voters to turn out in the 2024 election and vote for candidates up-and-down the ballot who support just policies here and abroad, including a presidential candidate who endorses a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an arms embargo on the Israeli government, such as Green Party nominee Dr. Jill Stein, Justice for All nominee Dr. Cornel West or Libertarian Party nominee Chase Oliver", the American Muslim 2024 Election Task Force said.

The American Muslim 2024 Election Task Force, a coalition of national 501(c)4 political organizations, also categorically announced it will not endorse Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the November presidential election.

"We cannot endorse Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy because of her refusal to even consider imposing the arms embargo on the Israeli government required by U.S. laws and her failure to promise any other changes whatsoever to President Biden’s failed policy of steadfast financial, diplomatic and military support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza", the coalition added.

"Softened rhetoric is simply not enough. We warn Vice President Harris that polling shows a significant number of American Muslims and other voters in key swing states will likely not support her candidacy unless she meaningfully changes course on the Gaza genocide", the alliance said.

The alliance also expressed its gratitude to Dr. West, and Mr. Oliver for nominating first-ever Muslim vice presidential nominees.

The American Muslim 2024 Election Task Force thanks Dr. Stein, Dr. West, and Mr. Oliver for embracing this principled position. We also commend two presidential candidates for choosing the first-ever Muslim vice presidential nominees; Dr. West for nominating Dr. Melina Abdullah, and Dr. Stein for nominating Dr. Butch Ware", the alliance said.

Polling for the 2024 US Presidential Elections is scheduled to be held on November 05, 2024.

While Kamala Harris is contesting as Democratic Party candidate, her nearest rival is Donald Trump, forme US Presidents and the Republic Party nominee.

